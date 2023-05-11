Cheap Trick, Travis Tritt headline 10th Songs4Soldiers

Cheap Trick Travis Tritt

Musicians for the 10th annual Songs4Soldiers benefit concert taking place Sept. 15-16 in Columbia were announced Thursday morning.

Headliners for the 2023 version of this popular annual concert that raises funds for combat veterans and their families are classic rockers Cheap Trick and country music star Travis Tritt.

Tritt headlines the first night of music on Friday, Sept. 15, at Columbia’s Bolm-Schuhkraft City Park. Also on that bill, presented by WIL 92.3 FM, are Tigirlily Gold and Matt Jordan.

Cheap Trick, with such popular hits as “I Want You to Want Me,” “The Flame,” “Surrender” and “Dream Police,” headline long day of music Saturday, Sept. 16. That bill, presented by KSHE 95, also includes Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts, Joe Dirt & The Dirty Boys, Dazed n Confused STL, Whiskey Morning and One Way Traffic.

Miles Nielsen is the son of Cheap Trick founding member Rick Nielsen.

Songs4Soldiers has seen tremendous growth in its charitable efforts and concert attendance since its inaugural show in 2013. Helping veterans nationwide, S4S has now spent over $1 million on combat veterans and their families, helping them with direct needs and financial hardships.

“A decade ago when this idea popped into my head, it felt special, and like it had legs,” Songs4Soldiers founder and combat veteran Dustin Row said. “But 10 years later to now have spent over $1 million on over 750 combat veteran families? I mean it is crazy and extremely humbling. It is still very hard to accept the region’s kindness, support, and financial commitments to this thing… We just hope the community feels our gratitude. ”

One-day tickets are $30 per person. A weekend pass is $50. Military veterans can claim a free ticket on the Songs4Soldiers website by clicking here, ages 12 and under are admitted free, and there is also free parking.

For tickets to the show or information about the organization, visit S4SSTL.org.