Columbia School Board begins anew



Pictured are members of the Columbia School Board, from left, Lisa Schumacher, Tyson Search, Greg Meyer, Adam Hemken, Kelly Meurer and Naureen Frierdich. Not pictured is Andrea Khoury.

The Columbia School Board met Thursday to reorganize following the April 4 election, saying goodbye to two longtime members and welcoming those stepping into their shoes.

Though retiring board member Tammy Mitchell-Hines was absent from the meeting, the rest of the board had many kind words to say about her and fellow departing board member Scott Middelkamp.

School Board President Greg Meyer commended the two for their many years on the board, as they have served as senior members for the past few years.

He further offered thanks to Middelkamp, the board’s previous president, for often helping to keep things organized – Middelkamp noted at the start of the meeting that the Pledge of Allegiance had been forgotten on the agenda.

“Scott and Tammy have been just a really integral part of this board,” Meyer said. “They both just care very deeply, they both are very intelligent people. They bring a lot to the party. And they’re our senior board members, so you guys have been on longer than anyone else.”

Middelkamp spoke about how he and his family originally moved to Columbia primarily due to the school district. The family had acquired land and were looking to build a home where their daughter would have access to a good school.

Though the original plans didn’t quite work out, they eventually built a home, allowing their daughter to start at Columbia Middle School, with their son following.

He further recalled how longtime Parkview Elementary Principal Dr. Mike Beczkala had graciously welcomed his family to the district.

“We chose this district,” Middelkamp said. “Dr. B sat down with us and talked to us about what this district was all about back then, and we wanted a place to raise our kids.”

Meyer then presented Middelkamp with a plaque for his years of service, joking that the board will be reaching out any time they have a question to run by him.

After approval of election canvassing, the board welcomed new members Kelly Meurer and Naureen Frierdich, both of whom ran unopposed in the recent election.

The board then voted on officers for the coming year, with Meyer remaining board president, Lisa Schumacher serving as vice president and Tyson Search serving as secretary.

Meeting times for the year were also approved, with the board keeping its meeting dates to the third Thursday of every month.

Columbia Superintendent of Schools Chris Grode noted several exceptions, specifically an early August meeting that would allow the board to personally meet new staff and faculty before the school year starts.