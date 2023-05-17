County eyes new comprehensive plan

As part of beginning a revision to the county’s comprehensive plan, the Monroe County Board of Commissioners approved a revised version of its zoning code on Monday.

Commissioners thanked Monroe County Zoning Administrator Chris Voelker for his “very thorough, very well-done” work on the “long and tedious task.”

Finalization of an updated zoning code is one of the first steps the county is taking for the larger project of creating a new comprehensive plan to guide growth in the area.

While the new zoning ordinance does not contain any major changes, Voelker advised commissioners the code will likely need to be revisited once the new comprehensive plan is complete.

Commissioner Dennis Knobloch told the Republic-Times the current county plan has not been updated in over a decade.

He explained the need for revision became evident in 2021 during discussion of a proposed expansion of Stumpy’s Spirit’s Distillery to be built near the intersection of Route 3 and Hanover Road in Columbia.

At the time, several business interests and members of the community who opposed the expansion said the Stumpy’s proposal did not align with the county’s current comprehensive plan – specifically a request to rezone the property classification from A-2 agricultural land to B-2 highway business.

The Stumpy’s expansion was eventually approved, and the project is expected to break ground this summer.

With that development along Route 3 and other expected county growth in mind, a steering committee for the comprehensive plan process met May 10 to discuss the purpose of the revision and the planning process itself.

Along with Linda Tragesser of the Southwestern Illinois Metropolitan and Regional Planning Commission, the committee covered topics such as public participation, land use, a vision statement for the comprehensive plan and its eventual implementation.

The new plan is not expected to be completed until late next year.

In other county business Monday, Monroe County Ambulance Director Carla Heise and EMS personnel were on hand as commissioners approved a proclamation designating May 17-24 as EMS Week.

To celebrate the week and the 45th anniversary of the department, an open house will be held next Wednesday, May 24, from 5-8 p.m. at the EMS headquarters at 901 Illinois Avenue in Waterloo.

The event is open to the public and will feature equipment tours, a medical helicopter landing and more.

Oak Hill Administrator Shari Kruep gave commissioners her monthly report on the county-owned senior care and rehabilitation center.

Kruep said Magnolia Terrace is taking new admissions and the Evergreen Pointe rehabilitation wing is “almost full.”

She also noted COVID-related expenses will no longer be an issue as the national emergency declaration for the pandemic ended May 11.

Kruep said Oak Hill staffers are still masking as “it is our responsibility to keep infection out of the facility.”

She added that while some of the COVID-related mandates were burdensome, the experience did provide “good ideas” for infection control moving forward.

At the end of the meeting, Knobloch reported a new audio/video system would be installed beginning Monday in the old courtroom where several board and commission meetings are held.

Knobloch also said the next county board meeting will be held Tuesday, June 6, due to a scheduling conflict. The meeting will begin at 8:15 a.m.