Red Bud meat market gets grant

A meat processor in Red Bud was among six such businesses in Illinois to receive federal funds to upgrade and expand their operations under the latest round of a USDA grant program.

Miller’s Meat Market, located at 1524 S. Main Street in Red Bud, will receive $200,000.

The grants are part of a larger $21.9 million awarded last Wednesday to 111 projects across 37 states through the Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grant Program.

The program aims to improve meat and processing capacity and efficiency and increase access to slaughter or processing facilities for smaller farms and ranches.

“These grants are one part of USDA’s Meat and Poultry Supply Chain initiatives and will contribute to our efforts to transform our food system,” USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement.

The MPIRG funding dovetails with other major investments USDA has previewed or rolled out this year to expand independent processing facilities and boost competition within the meat-packing industry.

(Article information courtesy of FarmWeek in cooperation with the Illinois Farm Bureau and Illinois Press Association)