Kiwan Guyton, owner of Mr. BBQ at Mystic Oak Golf Course in Waterloo, announced Thursday he is opening a second location at 1280 Columbia Centre in Columbia.

No opening date was announced for Mr. BBQ’s Bar & Grill, which will be in the former location of BEAST Southern Kitchen & BBQ.

For Mr. BBQ’s location in Waterloo, visit 643 Ridge Road or call 618-939-4646.

For more information on the soon-to-open Columbia location, call 618-281-2880.