Red Bud mayor resigning

Red Bud Mayor Tim Lowry issued a statement at Tuesday’s city council meeting regarding his intent to resign. The matter of his resignation was listed as an agenda item.

Lowry said he will continue his mayoral duties to ease the transition, and therefore will delay his official resignation until later this month.

Lowry said his upcoming resignation is due to a personal “pending issue” which he is not able to publicly comment on at this time.

“I want to be clear that this issue has nothing to do with the City of Red Bud nor any of my actions as mayor,” Lowry said in the statement. “It has been brought to my attention that allowing some additional time for me to formally take care of current duties would be beneficial to the city. This would also help the city council to ensure the transition would be done with the least amount of disruption. For this reason, I will postpone my official resignation until a later date in July.”

Had Lowry completed his term, he would have been in office until 2023. Lowry has been Red Bud’s mayor since 2011.