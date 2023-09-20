Red Bud cowgirl injured

Republic-Times- September 20, 2023
Annika Olson

A young Red Bud woman who is ranked as one of the top cowgirls in the state is recovering from injuries sustained in practice for her college rodeo team. 

The Three Rivers College Rodeo Team posted on its Facebook page that Annika Olson was injured Saturday during an accident while exercising her horse at the college ranch in Poplar Bluff, Mo.

“She was life-flighted to St. Louis to a Trauma 1 center and is currently in ICU after surgery,” the post states. “She is as tough as a pine knot and fighting hard! Please keep her and her family and the team in your prayers as she fights through this setback!” 

Olson placed first in barrels at the Illinois High School Rodeo State Finals in Monticello held in June, and placed third overall for the season. 

She also finished as reserve champion all-around at state and competed at the National High School Rodeo in Gillette, Wy., this past July.

Olson was awarded an ILHSRA Foundation Scholarship for her efforts.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Eagles keep reaching high

September 20, 2023

Losing week for football squads

September 20, 2023

Soccer teams keep battling

September 20, 2023
HTC web
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19