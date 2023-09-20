Red Bud cowgirl injured

Annika Olson

A young Red Bud woman who is ranked as one of the top cowgirls in the state is recovering from injuries sustained in practice for her college rodeo team.

The Three Rivers College Rodeo Team posted on its Facebook page that Annika Olson was injured Saturday during an accident while exercising her horse at the college ranch in Poplar Bluff, Mo.

“She was life-flighted to St. Louis to a Trauma 1 center and is currently in ICU after surgery,” the post states. “She is as tough as a pine knot and fighting hard! Please keep her and her family and the team in your prayers as she fights through this setback!”

Olson placed first in barrels at the Illinois High School Rodeo State Finals in Monticello held in June, and placed third overall for the season.

She also finished as reserve champion all-around at state and competed at the National High School Rodeo in Gillette, Wy., this past July.

Olson was awarded an ILHSRA Foundation Scholarship for her efforts.