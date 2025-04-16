Real Estate Transactions | March 31 to April 4, 2024
The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.
Date: March 31
Grantor: Silvercreek Phase II Development LLC
Grantee: Quantum Homes INC
Parcels: 07-35-200-014
07-35-250-111
07-35-250-107
Cost: $100,000
Date: April 1
Grantor: Christine Jones, Ronald T. Jones
Grantee: Mark Brueggemann, Kelli Strong
Address: 903 Forbes Drive
Cost: $356,000
Date: April 1
Grantor: Lawrence R. Luchtefeld (deceased), Scott A. Luchtefeld (executor)
Grantee: Emily Tenholder, Rodney Tenholder
Address: 135 Sterritt Run
Cost: $430,000
Date: April 1
Grantor: Pace Park Plaza INC
Grantee: M&J Schmidt Investments LLC
Address: 304 East First Street, Waterloo
Cost: $945,000
Date: April 1
Grantor: Pensoneau Investments LLC
Grantee: DKK Properties LLC
Address: 725 North Market Street, Waterloo
Cost: $355,000
Date: April 1
Grantor: Derek L. Liefer, Paige N. Liefer
Grantee: Colleen B. Mattson, Lawrence J. Mattson Jr.
Address: 614 Doe Creek Trail, Waterloo
Cost: $376,000
Date: April 1
Grantor: Jonathan Klein, Stephanie Klein
Grantee: Paige N. Liefer, Derek L. Liefer
Address: 1242 Castle Green Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $560,000
Date: April 2
Grantor: James A. Van de Riet
Grantee: Kuehner Farms LLC
Parcel: 11-20-200-001
Cost: $223,500
Date: April 2
Grantor: MaryAnn Chilovich
Grantee: Alicia Oglesby, Patrick Oglesby
Address: 636 Autumn Rise Lane, Columbia
Cost: $185,000
Date: April 4
Grantor: JLP Homes LLC
Grantee: Jane R. Nelson, Roger J. Nelson
Address: 413 North Rapp Avenue, Columbia
Cost: $360,528