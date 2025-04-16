Venison helps fight food insecurity

Hunters Feeding Illinois is taking a shot at tackling food insecurity throughout the state by connecting hunters, meat processors and food pantries.

During the 2024-25 deer hunting season, the program provided 24,278 pounds of venison to 54 local food pantries. Hunters donated 584 deer to 20 local meat processors, increasing access to lean protein across central and southern Illinois.

“All of the venison that is donated stays local, which we’re really proud of, and the funding that is raised also stays local,” said Kaitlyn Streitmatter, a senior manager of Illinois Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education at the University of Illinois Extension. “It’s hunting that’s happening locally, supporting our local families and local meat processors.”

The process starts when a hunter donates meat to a local food processor. Streitmatter noted the program helps address the deer nuisance issue, especially in areas where hunting is popular and venison is relevant to the community. Hunters who have more meat than they need can donate it to families in their communities.

“This is a way that hunters can use their passion of hunting and then also give back to their community by donating the excess deer that they are unable to use at home,” said Meredith Probst, U of I Extension SNAP-Education educator.

Following the donation, Hunters Feeding Illinois financially supports the food processors who turn harvested deer into ground meat. Probst explained that in past years the U of I Extension would reimburse meat processors, but partnering with this group helps the reimbursement process run smoother.

“With our partnership with Feeding Illinois, they can actually reimburse our meat processors on a monthly basis, a weekly basis or however many invoices the meat processors sent to Feeding Illinois, they were able to reimburse on more of a streamlined and faster process than what our process was the past two years,” Probst told FarmWeek.

Streitmatter added the deer donation program included in Illinois Senate Bill 2160 would further streamline the reimbursement process. If passed, the legislation would establish the Hunter Food Bank Fund to support grants for food banks to pay processors for donated deer.

Hunters Feeding Illinois also helps food processors find food pantries for partnerships. The U of I Extension provides education on venison to the food pantries, including recipes, tastings, food safety instructions and handouts to help clients prepare the meat at home.

The goal is to expand the reach of the Hunters Feeding Illinois program. It has already grown from 11 to 44 counties in three years, but Probst and Streitmatter hope to see it become a statewide program.

“If a county is interested, if there’s a meat processor, if there is a food pantry, then we’re open to expanding to that county,” Probst said, adding the only stipulation is that deer cannot be accepted from counties facing Chronic Wasting Disease. “If the county does not have CWD, you can donate to a partnering meat processor within the program, in any of the participating counties.”

Hunters, meat processors or food pantries interested in getting involved can visit extension.illinois.edu/food/hunters-feeding-illinois for more information. Donations to the Hunters Feeding Illinois program can also be made through the website.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between the Illinois Farm Bureau and Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.