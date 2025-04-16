USPS seeks rate increase

The U.S. Postal Service announced last week it is filing for a large postage rate increase to be implemented July 13, 2025.

Rates for periodicals are proposed to increase on average by 9.3 percent.

If approved, this USPS rate increase would hike the cost of a first-class stamp from 73 cents to 78 cents.

This action comes after the recent removal of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and before the Board of Governors has even named his successor.

The National Newspaper Association, along with the entire mailing industry, has called for the USPS Board of Governors to pause implementation of the “Delivering for America” Plan – especially with regard to the rate increase that has been under development.

Over the last month, thousands of messages to the USPS Board of Governors and leaders of the U.S. House and Senate oversight committees calling for a pause have been sent.

The decision to seek a postal rate hike comes with five vacancies on the USPS Board of Governors.

The NNA said it believes decisions of this magnitude should not be taken until the Board of Governors is at full strength and new leadership has been installed.

The USPS Board of Governors is appointed by the President of the United States, with the advice and consent of the Senate.

To contact the USPS Board of Governors about the proposed rate increase, email BOG-Inquiries@usps.gov.