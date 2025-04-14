Sunday evening rollover near Floraville

Republic-Times- April 13, 2025

The Millstadt Fire Department and Millstadt EMS assisted the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department in responding shortly before 6:45 p.m. Sunday to a rollover crash with injuries in the 4600 block of Floraville Road near Lower Saxtown Road in rural St. Clair County.

The initial report from 911 dispatch indicated there was a child passenger and the driver of the vehicle was dazed as a result of the crash.

Injuries were believed to be minor.

Check for more information as it becomes available.

