Real Estate Transactions | March 3-7

Republic-Times- March 18, 2025

The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.

Date: March 3
Grantor: Zachary Hopkins, Kathleen Trantham Hopkins
Grantee: Caroline Daugherty, Tyler Daugherty
Address: 1222 Blue Spruce Lane, Columbia
Cost: $465,000

Date: March 4
Grantor: Don Francois (deceased), Margaret Francois (deceased)
Grantee: Austin Pace, Madison Pace
Address: 332 Sandalwood Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $260,000

Date: March 4
Grantor: Lana L. Culver, Janice R. Toenjes (deceased)
Grantee: Dean J. Toenjes, Jeffrey A. Toenjes, John P. Toenjes, Lynn M. Toenjes
Parcel: 12-05-200-006
Cost: $70,145

Date: March 6
Grantor: J&M Development LLC
Grantee: Raymond Hoffman, Mollie Malone
Address: 335 Jenny Court, Waterloo
Cost: $80,000

Date: March 7
Grantor: Aaron D. Lich, Jennifer Lich
Grantee: Jeffrey A. Swan, Shelli P. Swan
Address: 907 Forbes Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $420,000

Date: March 7
Grantor: Ragsdale & Sons Contracting LLC
Grantee: Blake Kenner, Kelsey Ragsdale
Address: 4903 Oak Falls Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $450,000

Date: March 7
Grantor: Lana M Feix
Grantee: Haley E. Johnson, Dalton L. Turner
Address: 519 North Kaempfe Street, Columbia
Cost: $210,000

Date: March 7
Grantor: Ashley Walker Leistler
Grantee: Bearco Enterprises LLC
Address: 304 Columbia Avenue, Waterloo
Cost: $250,000

