I-255 lane closure on Monday

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced a lane closure will be encountered on westbound I-255 in Monroe County this coming Monday, March 17, at approximately 7 a.m., weather permitting.

The right lane will be closed between the Route 3 interchange in Columbia and the Jefferson Barracks Bridge. All entrance and exit ramps will remain open.

These restrictions are needed to perform bridge joint repairs, IDOT said, with full access to be restored “as soon as possible.”

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area, IDOT said.