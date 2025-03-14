Flurry of Friday fire calls

Waterloo firefighters responded Friday to a grass fire that spread to a fence in the area of David and Richard streets.

Local fire departments were busy responding to a variety of incidents Friday afternoon as winds began to pick up in advance of a severe storm entering the region.

At 1:05 p.m., the Columbia and Millstadt fire department responded along with EMS to a brush fire that resulted in a man sustaining burns in the 2300 block of Sparrow Creek Lane off Wagner Road in rural St. Clair County.

That fire was reported to be under control by about 1:50 p.m.

Shortly before 2 p.m., the Maeystown Fire Department and Monroe County EMS responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a downed tree over the roadway in the 3800 block of Bluff Road. A 3-year-old passenger in the vehicle was checked out on scene by ambulance personnel.

At 2:30 p.m., two separate fire calls were reported.

First, the Red Bud Fire Department responded to a brush fire behind a residence in the 300 block of Kennedy Drive near East Market Street in Red Bud.

At the same time, the Waterloo Fire Department responded along with city utilities after a large branch fell and tangled power lines in the 400 block of North Library Street in Waterloo.

At 3:25 p.m., the Maeystown Fire Department responded to a report of white smoke seen in the area of Fults Road at Sutterville Road. Upon further inspection, the Red Bud and Prairie du Rocher fire departments were requested at about 3:45 p.m. to assist with a brush fire in the 2800 block of Sutterville Road.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., the Waterloo Fire Department responded to a grass fire spreading in the area of David and Richard streets. Shortly after that page out, it was reported to have caught a fence on fire.

At the same time, the Millstadt Fire Department responded to an unattended fire on Stagecoach Trail at Imbs Station Road.

At 4:20 p.m., the Maeystown and Waterloo fire departments responded to the 3000 block of Maeystown Road for a manure pile on fire next to a barn.