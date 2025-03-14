SUV stolen, others entered in Waterloo

Republic-Times- March 14, 2025

Police are investigating after one vehicle was stolen and a few others were entered early Friday morning in the Country Club Hills subdivision in Waterloo.

Sometime between 2:30 and 3:30 a.m., a 2021 Volkswagen SUV that was unlocked with its keys inside was stolen from a property in that subdivision, police said.

Other unlocked vehicles were entered in that vicinity, with cash, a wallet and other items stolen.

The stolen SUV was recovered Friday morning in St. Louis, the Waterloo Police Department said. It is being processed for evidence.

The WPD posted on Facebook that it is seeking assistance from Country Club Hills residents.

“If you have cameras or happened to see anything suspicious around 2:30-3:30 a.m. (Friday), please let us know,” the Facebook post states. “Specifically, anyone walking around the neighborhood or a white Ford Explorer in the area.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

I-255 lane closure on Monday

March 14, 2025

Flurry of Friday fire calls

March 14, 2025

Murder, kidnapping charges in 2021 Dupo death

March 13, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web