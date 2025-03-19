WHS hosting country stars for benefit concert

By SADIE WYRICK

for the Republic-Times

Performing Friday at Waterloo High School, from left, are Adam Wainwright and Craig Campbell.

In an exclusive interview with Waterloo High students, country music singer Craig Campbell expressed his excitement to help raise money with friend Adam Wainwright for local goodwill organization House of Neighborly Service through their WHS concert on March 22.

Having a brother who is active in the music world, Robert Lohman, a counselor at Waterloo High School, pitched the idea to the teams representing Craig Campbell and Adam Wainwright for a concert to benefit the community. Everyone knows St. Louis loves their music almost as much as they love their baseball, which made this ““”a perfect combo,” according to Campbell.

This event is not just the crossover concert of a lifetime in Waterloo; it is also an opportunity to give back to the community. With every ticket sold, the money raised goes to benefit the House of Neighborly Service.

Campbell made it clear he wants to celebrate the extraordinary people, students, and community of Waterloo, while giving back to the people who have allowed him to make his passion his job. A handful of local businesses are sponsoring the event: Dieterich Bank, Luhr Brothers, Monroe County Electric, Reliable Sanitation, Monica Schmidt, and HTC. Without their support, this concert would not be possible for Craig, Adam, or the community. While speaking to him, Campbell explained that events like these are the most fulfilling part of his career; this shows his selfless push to help others through his talent.

During the interview, Campbell explained he plays for the fans, not himself, but he still holds personal favorites when it comes to the songs themselves. “‘Family Man’ will always be a very, very special song, because I wrote it when I found out I was going to be a daddy for the first time,” said Campbell. This was also his first song to make it on country radio stations, keeping an even deeper place in his heart and career.

To Campbell, his song “Fish” is, “…one of those songs. Whether you love it, [or] you hate it.”

Out of anything else in his discography, he says he gets the most requests to play “Fish” live. This makes it really special to not only him but also his fans. Campbell’s connection with those fans has proven deeper than the music.

In the interview, Campbell delivered a devastating story of a fan who had lost his father, leaving him surrounded by dark thoughts of taking his own life. The man heard Campbell’s song “Outskirts of Heaven” on the radio and finally felt heard. He messaged Campbell on Facebook thanking him for saving his life. Just as with that story, Campbell’s music continues to touch people’s hearts, making this a special event for so many.

Intense support and excitement surround this concert among organizers. The onus is now on the community to show up for each other; sell it out!