Real Estate Transactions | Dec. 23-27, 2024
The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.
Date: Dec. 23
Grantor: Michelle N. Kuergeleis, Daniel J. Kuergeleis
Grantee: Chloe M. Eckert, Travis C. Eckert
Address: 5665 State Route 156, Waterloo
Cost: $332,000
Date: Dec. 23
Grantor: Jeffrey R. Jacobs, Jennifer R. Keeley Jacobs
Grantee: Ginny L. Nuxoll., Jared P. Nuxoll
Address: 404 Brellinger Street, Columbia
Cost: $785,000
Date: Dec. 23
Grantor: Norbert F. Eschmann, Kaye B. Eschmann
Grantee: Tina N. Schneider, Amy L. Stumpf, Schwarze Properties LLC
Address: 3035 Steffen Road, Fults, and Parcel 14-12-400-002
Cost: $975,000
Date: Dec. 23
Grantor: Brandon Shemonia, Erica Shemonia
Grantee: Elizabeth Bowyer, Thomas White III
Address: 320 East Monroe Street, Hecker
Cost: $197,000
Date: Dec. 23
Grantor: Katherine M. Burke, Sean M. Burke
Grantee: Andrew Leasck, Crystal Leasck
Address: 316 North Main Street, Waterloo
Cost: $250,000
Date: Dec. 23
Grantor: Kimberly A. Begis, William A. Begis
Grantee: Brandon Shemonia, Erica Shemonia
Address: 1317 Fieldstone Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $345,000
Date: Dec. 23
Grantor: Lorena C. Gleiber (deceased), Carol L. Matthias (executor)
Grantee: James R. Quirin, Michele Quirin
Parcel: 08-24-400-004, 08-26-200-003
Cost: $270,815
Date: Dec. 23
Grantor: Lorena C. Gleiber (deceased), Thomas R. Gleiber, Carol L. Matthias (executor)
Grantee: Raymond J. Hurt Jr., Tia Hurt
Parcel: 08-26-200-003
Cost: $160,000
Date: Dec. 23
Grantor: Lorena C. Gleiber (deceased), Thomas R. Gleiber, Carol L. Matthias (executor)
Grantee: Angela Briggs, Douglas Briggs
Parcel: 08-26-200-003
Cost: $220,000
Date: Dec. 23
Grantor: Quantum Homes INC
Grantee: Ronnie L. Schroeder, Shirley M. Schroeder
Address: 472 Hayden Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $460,000
Date: Dec. 23
Grantor: Kimberly A. Martin (deceased). Eva C. Buch (administrator)
Grantee: Christopher L. Campbell, Jennifer L. Campbell
Address: 10116 Brickey Road, Red Bud
Cost: $437,000
Date: Dec. 26
Grantor: Janet K. Kolmer, Michael G. Kolmer
Grantee: MHKP Properties LLC
Parcel: 08-19-300-001
Cost: $578,400
Date: Dec. 27
Grantor: ACC Holdings LLC
Grantee: Top Dead Center Holdings LLC
Address: 1349 Jamie Lane, Waterloo
Cost: $550,000
Date: Dec. 27
Grantor: John A. Burrow Jr.
Grantee: Corina L. Hipp
Address: 151 North Nike Street, Hecker
Cost: $262,000
Date: Dec. 27
Grantor: Jennifer M. Buettner, Randy D. Buettner
Grantee: Donna R. Wierschem, Randy G. Wierschem
Address: 5260 Kaskaskia Road, Waterloo
Cost: $145,000