Monarch butterflies proposed as threatened species

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing federal protections for the monarch butterfly.

Last month, the service proposed to list the monarch butterfly as a threatened species and designate critical habitat under the Endangered Species Act.

According to a notice in the Federal Register, USFWS determined the monarch butterfly meets the definition of a threatened species due to the ongoing impacts from loss and degradation of habitat, exposure to insecticides and the effects of climate change.

“To improve future conditions so that the monarch migratory populations stabilize and grow, we need to (1) achieve a significant increase in the availability of milkweed and nectar plants in monarch breeding and migratory areas; (2) protect and enhance overwintering habitat; (3) avoid and minimize impacts to monarchs and their habitat from insecticides and herbicides; and (4) maintain public support for the conservation of monarch butterflies,” it is written in the notice.

“Because of the monarch butterfly’s general habitat use and wide distribution, all sectors of society, including the general public, have an opportunity to participate in a broad range of conservation efforts throughout the species’ range.”

The listing proposal is accompanied by a proposed 4(d) rule that offers species-specific protections and flexibilities to encourage conservation and a proposed “critical habitat” designation for the species at its overwintering grounds in 4,395 acres in coastal California.

Federal agencies are prohibited from destroying or modifying areas with that designation.

Two informational meetings and public hearings also have been scheduled. Comments can be submitted to the Federal Register through March 12.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3OQ4ZlT.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between the Illinois Farm Bureau and Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.