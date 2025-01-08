Bost sworn in to another term

U.S. Representative Mike Bost (R-Murphysboro) sworn in to serve another term in office as part of the 119th Congress.

“This kid from Murphysboro, Illinois, has been blessed beyond measure to serve the people and land I love,” Bost said in a statement. “House Republicans, in partnership with President Trump, are ready to address our biggest challenges head on, from securing the border and keeping America safe to extending tax relief and reducing the bloated size of government. Through it all, Southern Illinoisans have my word I’ll always fight for the values that make our district and our country great. I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and get back to work.”

Bost serves Illinois’ 12th District, which includes Monroe County and encompasses mostly the southern portion of the state south of Interstate 70 plus a small area north and east of Effingham to the Indiana border.

Before members of the U.S. House of Representatives could be sworn in, they had to elect a speaker.

House Speaker Mike Johnson faced a tough battle reclaiming the speaker’s gavel. Republicans hold 219 seats in the House while Democrats hold 215.

All of the Democrats voted for Hakeem Jeffries.