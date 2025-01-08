From Abbey Road to Waterloo

Pictured is John Harper walking the famous crosswalk at Abbey Road, right in front of a bus on its way to the Waterloo district of London.

Waterloo resident John Harper took a trip to London late last year to record at Abbey Road Studios in London, managing to catch himself in a picture with a coincidental nod to his hometown.

Harper, who has retired from his longtime career in electrical manufacturing, said he has enjoyed a number of creative hobbies in his free time of the years, including freelance writing and music.

Eager to enjoy his first big trip out of the country, he looked into booking a recording session at the London studio famous for hosting artists including The Beatles, Pink Floyd and numerous other music legends and modern stars.

Prior to enjoying a three-day – somewhat pricey – recording session, he enjoyed the touristy aspects of the city, including getting his own photo at the crosswalk made famous thanks to The Beatles’ “Abbey Road” album cover.

After he got his picture snapped by another tourist, Harper shared the image with his family, his granddaughter pointing out the bus in the background on its way to the Waterloo district of London.