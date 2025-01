The Columbia Fire Department responded about 8:50 a.m. Tuesday to a dog that fell through the ice on a lake behind a residence in the 2800 block of Robert Drive in the Columbia Lakes subdivision.

Upon firefighter arrival, the dog was observed about 20 feet away from shore. Firefighters suited up in cold water gear and used a rescue boat to safely remove the dog from the lake.

The fire department cleared the scene by about 9 a.m.