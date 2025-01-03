Standoff ends in arrest in Columbia

A Monroe County man was taken into custody Thursday night following a police pursuit that began in Waterloo earlier in the evening and ended with a standoff in Columbia.

Several law enforcement agencies assisted the MCSD in the incident, which involved a large presence of police vehicles surrounding the suspect’s pickup truck near Red Roof Liquor & Lottery in Columbia.

The MCSD said that just prior to 6:40 p.m., a deputy observed a suspect vehicle associated with a violation of an order of protection that was actively under investigation by the Waterloo Police Department. The violation had reportedly just occurred and the suspect was leaving the area. After confirming with the WPD that charges were pending against this suspect, the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle.

The attempted traffic stop occurred on Route 3 across from the new Taco Bell in Waterloo. The driver of the truck failed to yield and continued driving, prompting MCSD deputies to initiate a pursuit. The truck traveled westbound on HH Road, passing Andy Road and D Road, before speeding northbound on Bluff Road. During the pursuit, information was relayed that the suspect was potentially armed and had been observed reaching behind the seats of his truck multiple times.

To mitigate the risk, Columbia police officers deployed stop sticks on Bluff Road, successfully deflating the truck’s tires. The truck came to a stop on Palmer Road under the Route 3 bridge in Columbia. Despite repeated verbal commands from law enforcement, the driver refused to exit his vehicle and expressed “suicide by cop” intent.

MCSD deputies trained for high-risk situations engaged the suspect through de-escalation tactics and established communication via cell phone. Following negotiations that lasted nearly 45 minutes, the suspect exited the vehicle shortly after 7:45 p.m. and complied with police orders. He was taken into custody and transported to the Monroe County Jail without further resistance.

Charges are pending.

“The deputies with the MCSD and surrounding agencies did a great job bringing this situation to a close with no one being harmed,” MCSD Sgt. Justin Biggs said.