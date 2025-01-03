Dupo standoff ends with arrest

Republic-Times- January 3, 2025

Following a man in being shot in the leg around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of McBride Avenue in Dupo, members of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department and Cahokia Heights police department engaged in a two-hour standoff with a suspect at a nearby residence.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s department said the suspect, who has not been identified, surrendered around 5:30 p.m. without incident. Charges are pending in St. Clair County.

The man who was shot is reported to be in stable condition at a St. Louis hospital.

