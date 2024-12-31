2024 Year in Review

January

Waterloo couple Justin and Britney Schmidt became the parents of the first baby to be born in St. Louis in 2024. Sonny West Schmidt was born at 12:03 a.m. Jan. 1 at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis.

The wildly popular Waterloo Queen of Hearts held a 16-round draw-down to find a winner of the $554,508 jackpot Jan. 30. The winner, Tim Meehan, was not present, meaning another draw-down was held the following week for the remaining $276,989. This winner, Barb Gotto, was present during the second draw-down – which only lasted seven rounds of a possible 54 – concluding the final Waterloo game with a jackpot of over $250,000. Following a $2 million-plus jackpot in 2023, the Diocese of Belleville imposed the cap for any game which benefits a Catholic organization. All proceeds from the weekly game at Outsider tavern benefit Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School in Waterloo.

Waterloo Police Chief Jeff Prosise retired mid-month, with deputy chief Dane Luke being sworn in as chief on Jan. 15.

After serving as interim principal at Waterloo High School following the departure of Lori Costello, the interim tag was removed and Tim McDermott was approved to serve in the role for the foreseeable future.

A major, year-long construction project began at WJ Zahnow Elementary School in Waterloo.

Human Support Services in Waterloo announced plans for major renovations to begin in 2024. The first of the seven-phase project focused on the counseling wing, support staff area and improved restroom facilities.

Waterloo FFA chapter member Madison Schneider was announced as the state-level winner of the 2023 Agricultural Proficiency Award in the area of ag education.

Martin Aumiller, a familiar face to the Waterloo community, passed away at the age of 72.

The Columbia police and EMS departments successfully used Narcan to save two individuals from Ballwin, Mo., from opioid overdoses.

The Waterloo High School boys wrestling team won the Mississippi Valley Conference Meet, capturing the first conference title in program history.

Valmeyer High School girls basketball star Brooke Miller scored her 1,000th career point Jan. 8 against Gibault.

Columbia High School head boys basketball coach Mark Sandstrom picked up his 400th career win with a victory Jan. 9 against Wood River.

February

The proposed business district in the north end of Columbia drew a fair amount of attention from local residents, with a Columbia City Council hearing featuring a number of concerned citizens asking questions about the impact of the proposed district and the extra taxing power it proposed as well as its potential effect on residential properties. After several public hearings, the business district was approved in March with several amendments – most notably exclusion of R&M Oil from the district after owner Lisa Braun said she’d move her business to property under Monroe County jurisdiction to avoid the additional tax.

Following dissatisfaction with the previous firm tasked with developing a comprehensive plan for Monroe County, members of a committee consisting of members of several county commissions and boards met to move forward with the project with a new consulting firm.

The Waterloo Fire Department appointed Mike Lloyd as its new chief following the retirement of longtime chief Aaron Shive.

Traffic and business in Columbia was disrupted as a large natural gas leak was addressed after a malfunction occurred due to an over-pressurized relief valve of a large pipeline belonging to Enable Mississippi River Transmission.

As progress continued toward completion of a splash pad at William Zimmer Memorial Park on Rogers Street, the Waterloo Citizens for a Pool organization began a collection which turned recycled plastic bottle caps into furniture for the splash pad.

Monroe County Ambulance Director Carla Heise implemented a test run for a “no treatment, no transport” policy which would not charge county residents for “lift assists” and other non-medical assistance calls for service.

The City of Waterloo took ownership of the property formerly known as Greenbrier Trailer Court at 500-506 W. Mill Street and began clearance of the condemned mobile home park. The aging buildings on this property were demolished.

Everyone in the world got an extra day in 2024 due to it being a Leap Year.

Monroe County was hit with a snowstorm with reports of “thundersnow.” Despite multiple reports of vehicles off roadways, no serious injuries were reported.

The Waterloo City Council agreed to a $300,000 credit toward the city’s natural gas bill to offset the unusually high utility bills which were due to a “polar vortex” experienced throughout the United States.

The Waterloo School Board approved an honor system change at Waterloo High School which involves a phasing-out of the valedictorian/salutatorian system for the Class of 2028 in favor of a cum laude/laude recognition for academic achievement.

The record-setting season continued for the WHS boys wrestling program as it sent seven competitors to sectional round contests. Freshman Jaxson Mathenia won his sectional contest, advancing to the state level.

Valmeyer’s Avery Smith returned to the IHSA girls wrestling state competition for the third time.

The Gibault Catholic High School boys basketball squad claimed its third straight regional title following a state championship in the 2023-24 season.

March

A partial barn collapse in Waterloo March 21 off Country Club Lane at North Rogers Lane claimed the life of a Wildwood, Mo., man. Firefighters were able to reach a second victim, who was transported to Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

The Diocese of Belleville announced administrative changes at Gibault Catholic High School and reported Katherine Robben had been named the school’s president after being appointed by Bishop Michael McGovern.

Edwardsville native William Catalano was named as the latest director of the Monroe County University of Illinois Extension serving Monroe, Madison and St. Clair counties.

The City of Waterloo held a community gathering at the Veterans Memorial in Lakeview Park to recognize National Vietnam War Veterans Day. Vickie Gardner was named the Waterloo Chamber of Commerce Community Service Award Winner for her many years of work and support for a number of local institutions.

The Monroe County Economic Development Corporation announced Pam Poetker as its newest executive director following the retirement of Edie Koch.

Longtime local attorney Jack Strellis died at the age of 79.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that individual states do not have authority to disqualify candidates for federal office based on the “insurrection clause” of the 14th Amendment, which led to the re-election of Donald Trump as U.S. President in November. The primary election in March saw lower than average turnout with little surprise in its outcome.

The Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs downed Triad in two games to capture the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association Varsity 1A championship.

Legendary longtime Columbia High School football coach Scott Horner was officially inducted into the Illinois High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame.

April

April showers kicked off the month as a severe storm which produced several tornadoes in Missouri threatened Monroe County during the early morning hours of April 2, but the storms weakened as they crossed the Mississippi River. “We dodged a bullet,” Monroe County Public Safety Director Kevin Scheibe said.

The weather cooperated for the biggest 2024 event in Southern Illinois, a total solar eclipse the afternoon of April 8. While Monroe County was not in the direct line of totality, Red Bud and Prairie du Rocher became hotspots as many locals flocked to Randolph County to catch a glimpse of the celestial spectacle. Traffic congestion on Route 3 began in the morning as people drove south – Carbondale being the nearest location with the longest duration of totality – and continued into the evening as motorists returned north.

Members of the local law enforcement and emergency departments were saddened by the news of the passing of Columbia Police Department officer Michael A. “Muscles” Conrad, who died at the age of 51 following a lengthy cancer battle.

Maeystown Fire Chief Lynden Prange resigned from the position after 28 years of service.

Columbia High School introduced a new course offering in cooperation with the Columbia EMS department to teach emergency readiness and prepare students for possible careers in the emergency medical response field.

Linda J. Johnson, 57, of Waterloo, was charged with multiple federal charges after being accused of embezzling money while being an employee at Dupo Community Unit School District 196.

A vehicle crash April 14 just south of Waterloo ended up with seven damaged vehicles. A 17-year-old driver attempted to pass a vehicle while travelling south on Route 3 near Kaskaskia Road. The driver struck another motorist as it was turning left onto Old Red Bud Road, causing both vehicles to exit the roadway and striking five vehicles – some of which were motorcycles – parked at The Silo on Route 3 tavern.

A bill introduced in the Illinois House of Representatives with the goal of alleviating financial strains for farm families by changing the formula for farms which are inherited from a family member. No action was taken in 2024 on the Family Farm Preservation Act, although the bill gained sponsors and support through the end of the legislative session.

St. Louis Cardinals legend and New Athens native Whitey Herzog passed away at the age of 92.

Legendary Dupo High School basketball player and former WHS hoops coach Glenn Graff passed away in Louisiana at the age of 86.

Waterloo High School trackster Kyle Kern finished the 3,200 meter race with a time of 9:18:94 during Distance Night at Palatine, setting a new school record.

May

Former Columbia Alderman Doug Garmer took his seat as county commissioner a few months earlier than expected as he replaced Dennis Knobloch, who announced in August 2023 he would not seek reelection in the November general election. Garmer ran unopposed for the seat.

Due to Garmer’s resignation from the Columbia City Council, Mayor Bob Hill recommended Andrew Hitzemann to replace Garmer in the city’s first ward. Since Hitzemann has most recently served as Columbia City Clerk, Hill then recommended Derek Reichert for the clerk position.

Many local residents enjoyed the first of two rare spectacles of the Northern Lights (aurora borealis) due to a geomagnetic storm which produced visible auroras in the northern half of the U.S. Typically, the Northern Lights are only seen in high latitudes. There were reports of sightings in Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi.

The concurrent emergence of 13- and 17-year cicadas in 2024 was a national story and a Monroe County event as well. The swarms and noise of the cicadas were apparent through the first months of summer.

Columbia Mayor Bob Hill announced the city may be close to securing a property for a new public safety complex, which has been a topic of discussion for several years. Columbia Police Chief Jason Donjon added he had been receiving questions about the current complex in light of the then-recent passing of officer Michael Conrad. An environmental study of the complex was completed, with a report delivered to the Columbia City Council reporting no significant environmental health hazards in the building.

Heavy rains and severe storms caused damage around Monroe County, with several trees and power lines downed in Columbia.

A fire damaged a classroom and caused smoke damage at St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Red Bud.

WPD Officer Mike Benda received a Life-Saving Award for his heroic efforts in responding to a smoke alarm call in March, which led to the survival of the woman he found unresponsive.

The Waterloo Police Department added officer Chad Nord to its force.

Waterloo School Board Secretary Kim Ahne unexpectedly resigned. Overcome with emotion, Ahne received support from board member John Caupert, who prompted a round of applause for Ahne from those present. “Our family is moving in different directions,” Ahne said as a reason for his resignation.

The Valmeyer Fire Department had a change in leadership as its longtime fire chief stepped down from the position he’s held for 30 years. Valmeyer Fire Chief Floyd Floarke stepped down, opening the position for Nathan Wilson, who had been with the department for over a decade.

Residents of New Athens learned that the village’s ambulance service was shutting down, the cost to maintain the department deemed too high.

The perennially popular Firebird Fest returned to Waterloo, with patrons enjoying great weather and a ZZ Top tribute band to close out the festivities.

A project began which brought lights to Borsch Park in Valmeyer, which were installed in time for the Valmeyer Midsummer Classic baseball tournament in July.

The Waterloo High School girls track team came home with multiple all-state medals from the IHSA Class 2A state meet, capping off an amazing season that included a sectional title. Cameron Crump set a new school record en route to her fourth place state finish in the 3,200 meter run.

The Waterloo High School girls track team came home with multiple all-state medals from the IHSA Class 2A state meet on the blue track at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, capping off an amazing season. “It was a storybook ending,” Waterloo track coach Larry Huffman said. “It was a season that I will never forget.” The WHS girls track squad won a Class 2A sectional championship the weekend prior. That title came after the team won both the Mississippi Valley Conference and Bi-County track meets earlier in the month. Cameron Crump set a new school record en route to her fourth place state finish in the 3,200 meter run. Ava Rau placed ninth in the same event. Waterloo’s 4×800 meter relay squad of Rau, Angelynn Kanyuck, Danielle Mudd and Calla Espenscheid placed sixth. Kanyuck placed ninth in the 1,600 meter run. Waterloo’s 4×200 relay team of Ellie Zweigart, Kristin Smith, Reagan Wilhelm and Paige Zlatic set a new school record at state with a time of 1:45.40. The 4×400 meter relay squad of Smith, Wilhelm, Taylor Thorsten, and Zlatic also ran the second fastest time in school history.

The IHSA boys state track meet also had locals. In Class 2A, Waterloo’s Kyle Kern placed third in the 3,200 meter run and Tyler DeVilder placed 32nd. Columbia’s Ethan Hogan placed second in the 1,600 meter run and Christian Kronk placed seventh in the 110 meter hurdles. Kronk also competed in the 300 meter hurdles. Waterloo’s Austin Corey competed in the 800 meter run and with Waterloo’s 4×400 meter relay team of Dylan Brewer, Tyler Theobald and Mitch Baldwin. Waterloo’s Chris Pete ran the 100 meter run at state. Columbia’s Carson Mueth competed in the 400 meter run. Columbia’s Chase Hendrickson competed in the discus and Jase Nelson was in the triple jump. Gibault, Valmeyer and Dupo were represented at the Class 1A state meet. Gibault’s Ryan Biffar ran in the 400 meter run. Valmeyer’s Landon Roy ran the 100 meter dash. Dupo’s Deegan Prater and Keith West competed in the triple jump at state.

The Waterloo Junior High School track team won the Southern Illinois Junior High Athletic Association Class L state title during the state meet in Carterville.

June

Local high schools held commencement ceremonies for the graduating seniors of the Class of 2024.

In a sharp departure from last year’s drought, Monroe County farmers dealt with more-than-desired rain, with other factors leading many to struggle just to break even.

June 21 marked the debut of the long-awaited Waterloo Community Splash Pad at William Zimmer Memorial Park off Rogers Street, with families taking advantage of the cool water on a hot summer day. The Waterloo Park District decided to open the splash pad while its main barn feature with slide and other items to complete the project are still in waiting. Much of the funding for the splash pad came via an Illinois Department of Natural Resources grant in addition to City of Waterloo donations from video gambling revenue and other community offerings.

The Fults office of the United States Postal Service was closed due to the building being condemned. Fults customers were then routed through the Valmeyer Post Office.

Continuing a tradition of success, the Republic-Times newspaper serving Monroe County and surrounding areas took home four first place awards and placed in several other categories in its division during the Illinois Press Association annual conference held in Bloomington.

Then-former President Donald Trump was found guilty in New York of falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, making him the first former president to become a convicted felon. The unanimous verdict from the 12-person jury ended a six-week trial in which prosecutors accused Trump of orchestrating an illegal conspiracy to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Columbia Middle School teacher Mark Tullis, also a longtime Republic-Times columnist, retired at the close of the 2023-24 academic year, marking the end of a 34-year-long career full of pranks, performance and improvement for both his students and colleagues.

The 2023-24 school year was Melanie Ryterski’s last with the Waterloo School District, having spent 27 years helping young students fill their lives with music.

Columbia Mayor Bob Hill commented about work on a stretch of Old Route 3 which caused dusty conditions in the northern part of the city, questioning why they occurred in the first place after the Illinois Department of Transportation, which has jurisdiction over state routes in the county, applied an oil-and-chip overlay to a 1.2-mile stretch of Old Route 3 which caused dusty conditions in the area.

Eric J. Eschmann of Waterloo was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections – to be served at 85 percent – for aggravated domestic battery (strangulation) following a child abuse incident that occurred in June 2023.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place to mark the start of the first phase of a major expansion project at Columbia High School.

Longtime Waterloo High School head football coach Dan Rose was inducted into the St. Louis Metro Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame during a ceremony in St. Louis.

The Mon-Clair League played the rest of its 2024 summer baseball season as a six-team circuit after the Cape Girardeau Capahas dropped out due to lack of players.

The Waterloo High School softball team won 4-1 against Mt. Zion at the Class 3A Decatur Supersectional, advancing to the program’s first state tournament appearance since 1989 and its inaugural state semifinal.

The Waterloo High School softball squad was represented by Mia Miller, Samantha Juelfs, Raelyn Melching and Mallory Thompson on the all-state team, with Columbia’s Elle van Breusegen, Jaylyn Brister and Paige Froess joining them.

The Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association announced its all-state team, with Columbia’s Maddie Mauch and Riley Mathews on the list.

Locals selected as St. Louis Post-Dispatch scholar athletes were Summer Wilson of Waterloo High School, Sam Denny of Columbia High School, Kanen Augustine of Gibault Catholic High School, Brooke Miller of Valmeyer High School, and Maddie Ehrhard of Dupo High School.

Former Columbia High School athletic standout Dominic Voegele was voted to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Freshman All-America First Team, becoming the first University of Kansas player to ever receive the honor.

University of Central Missouri redshirt senior outfielder Brennen van Breusegen of Columbia was chosen as a 2024 American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings NCAA Division II First Team All-American following an amazing final season for the Mules.

Payton Weber, Kayleigh Luter, Rori Unger and Brogan Schmitz competed at the Illinois High School Rodeo Association State Finals in Monticello.

July

Columbia veterans Drew and Stacey Acock celebrated their retirement as they were recognized at Hope Christian Church, the couple having a combined several decades of service in the U.S. Air Force as a nurse and surgeon, respectively.

Darlene Spihlmann of Columbia received the Outstanding Volunteer Award from the St. Louis chapter of the Joshua Chamberlain Society thanks to her dedication to and passion for the organization. She was also celebrated for her work with several other veteran-focused charities such as the Forces for Food Jefferson Barracks food bank, USO Missouri and Songs4Soldiers.

Students from Columbia High School returned from a bi-annual trip to Germany that began at the start of June.

The Columbia Chamber of Commerce welcomed Alyssa Frank and Paige Pellman with a ribbon-cutting as owners of downtown business La Bella Rosa Boutique.

Two apparent drug overdose deaths took place in the community, the first involving a man who was found deceased in Waterloo and the other involving a woman who was similarly found near Red Bud.

Renovations to the gymnasium – particularly the ceiling – at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School began thanks to the ever-popular Queen of Hearts game at Outsider tavern in Waterloo. Such renovations were one of the reasons the fundraiser was started by former SPPCS Athletic Director John Green and others in 2017.

Borsch Memorial Park in Old Valmeyer hosted its first baseball game under the lights – Valmeyer Lakers versus the Millstadt Green Machine – with several former Lakers players on hand to celebrate the park’s history and bright future.

Three local athletes, Kenzie Nordike and Korryn McBride of Waterloo and Ava Carter of Red Bud, were recognized as national finalists in girls soccer in Norco, Calif., as they played for the U13 Lou Fusz Soccer Club Girls Academy.

Mayor Stan Darter and the City of Waterloo presented the Waterloo High School softball team a commendation for its fourth place finish at the IHSA Class 3A state tournament in Peoria.

Gavin Kloth, Breck Rohlfing and Noah Goeddel of the Waterloo Lead Heads youth shooting team were honored during the Southern Illinois Youth Sport Shooting Association 2024 Awards Banquet.

Work began on a new bridge connecting Chester to Perryville, Mo. To be known as the Don Welge Bridge, the project is expected to be completed no later than Dec. 1, 2026.

HeartLands Conservancy, a nonprofit that works for clean water, access to the outdoors, healthy ecosystems and resilient communities in Southwestern Illinois, successfully pushed to raise funds to purchase a 15-acre property in the county containing what was once a four-plus acre hill prairie.

Columbia Assistant Superintendent of Schools Alyssa Smith stepped away from her position to serve as director of teaching and learning in the Bethalto School District.

Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Columbia announced its pursuit of another major expansion project including turf athletic fields that would see the facility currently consisting of the church and school finally achieve its original grand vision.

Sav-On Liquor & Wine at 915 N. Illinois Route 3, reported an armed robbery the night of July 1.

Caley and John Homrighausen were denied a variance for their new home west of Waterloo as they discovered earlier in the year that their home didn’t comply with a county-required setback, with the building being four feet too close to the property line.

Following a strong debut in 2023, the Monroe County Music Festival returned to Fountain Inn.

Sandy Garmer retired from the Columbia Police Department.

A jury trial for Travis Turner of Waterloo took place that ultimately found him guilty on three counts of sexual assault by force after he assaulted a woman in January 2022. Turner’s defense pushed for a mistrial in the months that followed, though the motion was overruled in late November. Turner was sentenced to an aggregate sentence of 18 years to be served at 85 percent for a total of 15 years, three months and 18 days.

A disagreement between the Red Bud School District and Regional Office of Education concerning renovations at Red Bud Elementary School between 2022 and 2023 was settled in Randolph County Circuit Court.

Two civil lawsuits stemming from the 2019 death of young Waterloo farmer Jonah Matthews near Fults concluded, with the Matthews family, Union Pacific Railroad and Glendell Farms of Waterloo agreeing to dismiss a wrongful death lawsuit in St. Clair County Circuit Court.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department launched a new smartphone application in an effort to enhance its connection with residents and visitors.

The Waterloo Buds captured their 14th Midsummer Classic title with a 5-2 victory over the Valmeyer Lakers at Borsch Park.

Young Valmeyer baseball player Jace Wuelling experienced the thrill of a lifetime by playing in a tournament at Cooperstown Dreams Park near the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame.

Career Center of Southern Illinois near Hecker was represented at the National SkillsUSA Conference and Competition in Atlanta by Scott Brown of Chester, who performed in the area of Automotive Service Technology.

Emergency responders were thrust into action following a deluge of rain that resulted in several reports of flash flooding throughout Monroe County and surrounding areas, including at Top Shooters Sports Bar on Old Route 3 in Columbia, which called in a rescue boat to evacuate patrons and employees. Folks from Garden Place senior living community in Columbia spoke about their experiences as they were brought out from their homes due to substantial flooding that occurred the week prior.

Waterloo Girl Scout Norah Kettler took the reins of this year’s summer day camp, capping off her Gold Award and paving the way for other scouts to step up as leaders as she led a week of animal amusement and education.

Flossie Louella Baker, a Waterloo local and former manager of the Sunset Motel, celebrated her 100th birthday, with family members gathering to honor her character, work ethic and love for others.

Dr. Victoria White joined the Dupo School District as its new superintendent.

A meeting of the Columbia City Council featured discussion on a summer staple for many: ice cream trucks. While no city ordinance seemed to allow the pair of trucks that had been roaming the city through the summer – nor any other mobile vendor – talks began in considering an amendment that would allow their operation.

Ashley M. Jaggie of St. Louis faced multiple charges follow a drug arrest, including methamphetamine trafficking, delivery of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine, in connection with a May incident.

Young Columbian James M. Eschmann was charged with reckless homicide and aggravated DUI for his role in an incident regarding a fatal ATV crash in September 2023 near Trout Camp Road.

Hundreds of Menard Correctional Center employees and their supporters staged a rally in Chester to highlight what they described as perilous working conditions at the state’s largest maximum-security prison.

The City of Waterloo honored winners of the Waterloo Mural Contest which included Cora Skinner and Chloe Collet with a “Spread Your Wings” butterfly submission and Lillian Roever with a “We’re Glad You’re Here!” piece.

Local couple Teryn and Mitchell Gregson brought Driving Disciples Golf Camp, a Christian athletic day camp they began several years ago, to Waterloo.

The Columbia High School cheerleading squad won the 2024 Ultimate Xperience Camp.

Mayor Stan Darter and the Waterloo City Council recognized Ryan Traiteur for winning the Pro Shootout Singles and Pro National Singles titles at the American Cornhole League Pro Bag Brawl.

Nathan Mifflin was the latest addition to the Waterloo School Board as he stepped into the vacant seat left by former secretary Kim Ahne in May.

The Waterloo Park District Board underwent a change in leadership with the stepping down of President Gina Pfund – who continues to serve as a regular commissioner – and her replacement by new President Mary Gardner.

A Waterloo alleyway received the designation of Obernagel Lane, with naming rights being won by local farmer and businessman George Obernagel as part of a benefit auction for Human Support Services.

The first day of the Monroe County Fair was capped off with the naming of 2024’s Monroe County Fair Queen and Little Miss. Haley Bode took the title of queen for the year while young Ava Helms serves alongside her as Little Miss.

Donna Weirschem retired from the Columbia School District after 25 years.

Florence Feldmeier joined the ranks of those in the county to live a century as she looked back on her life, from growing up on a farm near Maeystown to working at Lemay Bank in St. Louis.

Dr. Amanda Ganey stepped in as Columbia Assistant Superintendent of Schools, with almost two decades of experience in education leading her to the position.

The Waterloo Warriors 18U baseball squad wrapped up the St. Louis Amateur Baseball Association playoffs with a win over Chaminade to take the league title.

The Waterloo Piranhas summer swim club won the Kaskaskia Conference Swim Meet, topping off what proved to be a perfect season for the team.

Ranken Technical College graduate Ryan Mathes placed fourth overall in the Postsecondary Automotive Service competition in the SkillsUSA National Championships at the National Leadership & Skills Conference in Atlanta.

The Historic Main Street Columbia Association announced Amanda Wagner took on the role of executive director.

With numerous funnel cakes eaten, dozens of cars crushed and countless pairs of boots covered in – hopefully – mud, the Monroe County Fair once again came to a close.

Janet Hergenroeder departed from her longtime role as custodian in Waterloo schools.

Young Waterloo artist Watson Bloebaum received first place in the national Illustrating America Art Contest thanks to his illustration meant to celebrate U.S. military veterans and the service they perform for the country.

Local 4-H volunteer Amanda Marquardt was recognized with an alumna award for the time and energy she’s dedicated to the club that has helped shape her life.

The Illinois State Board of Education announced that students will be taking the ACT rather than the SAT for their standardized exams starting next spring.

August

Longtime Valmeyer Village Clerk Laurie Brown passed away, leaving a powerful legacy as a pillar of the community who had a tremendous love for those around her and a seemingly boundless energy to serve as much as she possibly could.

The excitement was nearly unbearable one Sunday in August as Columbia residents reported a black bear roaming in and around town.

Just as Columbia High School’s German students enjoyed a stay in the sister city of Gedern, Spanish students took an adventure abroad as they spent eight days in Madrid thanks to a chance partnership with Saint Louis University.

Five St. Louis men were arrested following a two-day human trafficking enforcement operation conducted by the Illinois State Police in Columbia. The men were charged with indecent solicitation of a child, traveling to meet a child, grooming and solicitation to meet a child. Court records indicate the men, using electronic communication, sought to engage in aggravated sexual abuse – unlawful sexual activity with an individual thought to be under the age of 17.

Dawn Keys, a member of the Dupo Board of Trustees, stepped into her temporary position as mayor following the resignation of Jerry Wilson.

Andrew Dahlem of the Waterloo Police Department was promoted to the rank of sergeant.

Ray D. Mesa of Waterloo died in a motorcycle crash near New Hanover.

A financial award with a potential total of $3.67 million was decided with the conclusion of a lawsuit involving Dupo Police Department Sgt. Patrick Carrier who was injured following a shootout early in 2023.

Members of the Siedle family shared their experiences witnessing the 2024 Olympic Games in person.

With the former Immaculate Conception Church having been repurposed as a wedding and event space for several years since the church moved to the north end of Columbia, The Principal Hotel opened its doors, keeping the spirit of the space with a unique school theme.

Progress on a new Monroe County comprehensive plan continued as an online survey run through the summer came to a close.

Following what was just an average regular season, the Millstadt Green Machine stormed through the Mon-Clair League baseball playoffs to capture the team’s fourth postseason championship.

Sydney and Maya Woodard of Waterloo and Georg von Lochow and Josephine Beckmann of Porta Westfalica, Germany, participated in a cultural exchange, spending some time in their respective sister city and strengthening bonds between the communities.

After years of service, Shelby Mathes resigned from the Waterloo Park Board.

Following a prior meeting of the Monroe County Board in which commissioners touched on the future of Oak Hill – the facility’s bonds being paid off in 2025 – several members of the community appeared at the subsequent meeting to voice support for the senior living and rehabilitation center remaining county-owned.

The criminal trial of Dylan T. McEwen of Swansea, Mo., ended with a guilty plea to one count of boating while intoxicated following a 2021 incident at the Lake of the Ozarks which claimed the life of Waterloo resident Sean P. Jouglard.

Longtime area educator and administrator Alecia Poetker retired from her latest career as a paraprofessional, having spent four years in this position and 15 as a substitute teacher in Waterloo.

The Waterloo City Council approved the appointment of JR Landeck as the city’s new public works director, set to take over in that role upon the retirement of longtime public works director Tim Birk.

A trio of Waterloo rodeo girls – Rori Unger, Kayleigh Luter and Payton Weber – saw success at the state level.

Southwestern Illinois College announced the expansion of Career Technology Education programming to the Red Bud campus along with construction of a new 7,800 square foot facility expected to be completed by spring 2026.

Market Street outside Outsider tavern was once again blocked on a Tuesday night, a crowd spilling between the tavern and neighboring courthouse grounds in celebration of a Queen of Hearts draw-down, with Shirley Goddard of Dupo taking the queen and half of the $258,362 jackpot as she was not in attendance.

Local boating enthusiast Quinton Clark of Valmeyer shared his experiences of bobbing along rivers in the region – including taking a trip down the Mississippi River to mile 0 where it meets the Gulf of Mexico.

The start of the school year in Waterloo saw some difficulties with district bussing, progress toward teacher pay competitiveness and big developments with construction and renovations at W.J. Zahnow Elementary.

In the wake of heavy floods that hit Columbia particularly hard, the Columbia City Council talked quite a bit on the subject of drainage and liability – though not all concerns were about damage caused simply by heavy rains.

A group of Monroe County residents and other locals visited Hassloch, Germany. The village was the home of immigrants who eventually settled in Maeystown, Red Bud, Mascoutah and other areas of Southwestern Illinois.

Several locals represented Monroe County at the Illinois State Fair this year, from young farmers with Monroe County 4-H to Steve Launius who wasProgress on a new Monroe County comprehensive plan continued as an online survey run through the summer came to a close.

Following what was just an average regular season, the Millstadt Green Machine stormed through the Mon-Clair League baseball playoffs to capture the team’s fourth postseason championship.

Sydney and Maya Woodard of Waterloo and Georg von Lochow and Josephine Beckmann of Porta Westfalica, Germany, participated in a cultural exchange, spending some time in their respective sister cities and strengthening bonds between the communities.

After years of service, Shelby Mathes resigned from the Waterloo Park Board.

Following a prior meeting of the Monroe County Board in which commissioners touched on the future of Oak Hill – the facility’s bonds being paid off in 2025 – several members of the community appeared at the subsequent meeting to voice support for the senior living and rehabilitation center remaining county-owned.

The criminal trial of Dylan T. McEwen of Swansea, Mo., ended with a guilty plea to one count of boating while intoxicated following a 2021 incident at the Lake of the Ozarks which claimed the life of Waterloo resident Sean P. Jouglard.

Longtime area educator and administrator Alecia Poetker retired from her latest career as a paraprofessional, having spent four years in this position and 15 as a substitute teacher in Waterloo.

The Waterloo City Council approved the appointment of JR Landeck as the city’s new public works director, set to take over in that role upon the retirement of longtime public works director Tim Birk.

A trio of Waterloo rodeo girls – Rori Unger, Kayleigh Luter and Payton Weber – saw success at the state level.

Southwestern Illinois College announced the expansion of Career Technology Education programming to the Red Bud campus along with construction of a new 7,800 square foot facility expected to be completed by spring 2026.

Market Street outside Outsider tavern was once again blocked on a Tuesday night, a crowd spilling between the tavern and neighboring courthouse grounds in celebration of a Queen of Hearts draw-down, with Shirley Goddard of Dupo taking the queen and half of the $258,362 jackpot as she was not in attendance.

Local boating enthusiast Quinton Clark of Valmeyer shared his experiences of bobbing along rivers in the region – including taking a trip down the Mississippi River to mile 0 where it meets the Gulf of Mexico.

The start of the school year in Waterloo saw some difficulties with district bussing, progress toward teacher pay competitiveness and big developments with construction and renovations at W.J. Zahnow Elementary.

In the wake of heavy floods that hit Columbia particularly hard, the Columbia City Council talked quite a bit on the subject of drainage and liability – though not all concerns were about damage caused simply by heavy rains.

A group of Monroe County residents and other locals visited Hassloch, Germany. The village was the home of immigrants who eventually settled in Maeystown, Red Bud, Mascoutah and other areas of Southwestern Illinois.

Several locals represented Monroe County at the Illinois State Fair this year, from young farmers with Monroe County 4-H to Steve Launius who was recognized for his connection to four family farm plots – three celebrating their sesquicentennial and the fourth celebrating its centennial.

Volunteers with Helping Strays, along with concerned residents of Columbia, came out in force one morning in an attempt to retrieve an adult, female mixed-breed dog which had been abandoned on Quarry Road in North Columbia.

September

Columbia High School and the wider community was rocked Memorial Day weekend when a tragic accident on Hanover Road claimed the life of sophomore Crawford Bryant on Sept. 1. A candlelight vigil was held Labor Day evening, with the community coming together again for a celebration of life. Another CHS student, Jacob Nelson, was seriously injured in the crash.

A hole was left in Waterloo and the rest of the community with the passing of Marge Francois.

The Waterloo High School Legacy Society welcomed several new names to the school’s Legacy Wall – including Jane Maag Hagedorn, Toni Miller, Kelly Lerch, Shelby Nugent and Nick Hopkins.

Menard Correctional Center in Chester was placed on lockdown and staff were provided with personal protective equipment as a hazmat team and the Illinois Department of Corrections investigated an incident in which several staff members experienced symptoms linked to a medical emergency involving an inmate.

Columbia once again played host to Songs4Soldiers, the concert proving to be a success for another year as it seeks to raise funds to support veterans in the area. Headline acts this year were Chris Janson and Gin Blossoms.

Ronald Stanley, a Columbia attorney of 50 years, finally opted to settle down and enjoy retirement at the age of 90, having spent his career serving members of the community with his accounting expertise.

Following a contentious committee meeting, the Waterloo City Council unanimously approved Certop Inc., of Clinton County for a seven-month contract for “operation, maintenance and management of the city’s new water supply, treatment and storage facility” through April 30, 2025.

The Waterloo Police Department inducted officer Dave Heine into its ranks while the Columbia Police Department promoted officer Kyle Hannon to the rank of sergeant.

Gibault Catholic High School graduate Brian Pinion died in a motorcycle crash in Indiana.

The Whiteside Station Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution completed a restoration and dedication project at the New Design Historical Cemetery, honoring a pair of patriots and keeping local history alive.

Two Monroe County communities came together for their annual rivalry football game as the Waterloo Bulldogs and Columbia Eagles took to the turf arm-in-arm in a show of solidarity following the death of CHS student Crawford Bryant. Crawford’s older brother Hudson Bryant caught a touchdown late in the game, which was won by the Bulldogs.

Also celebrating Bryant, the Columbia High School soccer team took to the field with their late teammate’s jersey, claiming a victory over Mascoutah while keeping his memory in their hearts.

Waterloo Girl Scout Beatrice Jones earned her Silver Award with the construction of a little library outside the Col. William Morrison home, the library itself a miniature version of the historic building.

Morrison-Talbott Library celebrated its namesake’s 200th birthday, Col. William R. Morrison having been a prominent military and political figure throughout his lifetime. He left the house to the community to be used as a public library with his passing in 1909.

James Gummersheimer, a Columbia veteran who served right at the end of the Vietnam War, was honored alongside fellow veterans from around the state through a Land of Lincoln Honor Flight, taking a tour of Washington, D.C.

Following the departure of Shelby Mathes, the Waterloo Park Board welcomed Curtis Haentzler to see through the remainder of his term.

A shortage of bus drivers plaguing school districts nationwide was also felt locally, particularly in Waterloo with a number of former Waterloo Illinois Central School Bus drivers taking issue with management.

Marcella Klein topped other centennial birthdays this year as she celebrated her 104th, having enjoyed a simple, comfortable life on the farm in the countryside of St. Clair County.

With the start of fall and deer hunting season, Craig and Pam Campo of Sasha’s Whitetail Deer Recovery welcomed local hunters to make use of their services, utilizing the nose of their Bavarian mountain hound Sasha to track targets who run off after getting hit.

New Athens appointed Nancy Ritter as village clerk and collector.

Locals were treated to a Harvest Moon enhanced by a partial lunar eclipse.

Waterloo residents gathered for the dedication of a Peace Pole at Lakeview Park, celebrating the life of Marge Francois and joining thousand of communities around the world who have also planted this symbol of unity and hope.

Dieterich Bank opened its new branch in downtown Waterloo at the corner of Main and West Mill streets.

Two legends of Waterloo High School Athletics were honored as the Waterloo Junior High School softball and baseball fields were dedicated in their honor, now known as Cyndi Kelly Field and Lon Fulte Field.

The Blue Army Bull Bash returned to the Monroe County Fairgrounds courtesy of the Waterloo Optimist Club, with Columbian Dawson Horn making the county proud with an eight second ride for one of the better performances of the night.

Adding to previously installed statues for World War I, World War II, Vietnam and all female combat veterans, the City of Waterloo hosted a dedication for two new statues also installed at Lakeview Park recognizing Korean and Afghanistan war veterans.

Monroe County was issued a final property assessment equalization factor of 1.0297.

October

A total of 14 residents from Maeystown, Waterloo and Columbia were on hand to celebrate the 1,250th anniversary of Bellheim, Germany, where many emigrants to Maeystown lived prior to the 1850s.

New K-9 unit Revv began sniffing for the Waterloo Police Department over the summer following several weeks of training, marking the first time the WPD has had two dogs on the force.

Oak Hill was once again in a state of flux in regard to its administrator position, with Shari Kruep being terminated from her position at the county-owned senior living and rehabilitation center.

A joint investigation between the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Columbia Police Department resulted in the arrest of young Springfield man Tony S. Terry on several charges of burglary to motor vehicles.

A Monroe County Board meeting led to the conclusion that over 4,000 addresses in the county will require some form of modification in order to provide better organization and easier access to the benefit of first responders.

A number of junior high sports teams advanced to state in the fall, including the Waterloo Junior High School baseball and softball teams, Valmeyer Junior High School baseball team, Smithton Junior High School baseball and softball teams and St. John’s Lutheran of Red Bud baseball and softball teams.

Gibault Catholic High School officially introduced its leadership team, with Katie Robben taking on the new role of president, Sarah Lanham as principal, Dennis Rueter and Mike Kish as assistant principals, Dawn Grohmann as administrative assistant, Pam Kueker as student success and admissions coordinator, Sarah Krebel as business manager, Haley Kovarik as college planning coordinator, Michelle Miskell as faith formation coordinator, and Klair Krebel as communications and social media manager.

St. Augustine of Canterbury Parish in Hecker celebrated its 200th anniversary.

Monroe County property tax bills went out in the mail, with payment due dates once again landing in November and December.

Waterloo esports athlete PJ Broske participated in a national event through Special Olympics, highlighting the importance of accessibility and inclusion in video games.

Election season started strong, with a substantial turnout among early voters in Monroe County.

Kurtis A. Grahlherr of Waterloo was apprehended in connection with an alleged armed robbery following a morning pursuit by the combined forces of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Waterloo, Valmeyer and Columbia police departments.

Tyler A. Carter of Ironton, Mo., was arrested on multiple felonies following a police pursuit, including aggravated fleeing/eluding, possession of meth, possession of fentanyl, possession of oxycodone and unlawful restraint.

The Queen of Hearts game at Outsiders tavern once again saw a draw-down with a starting jackpot over $280,000. The winner, Paul Mollett, wasn’t in attendance, and thus received $137,041 in winnings.

Kenneth R. Hartman Jr., a corn farmer from Waterloo, began his term as president of the National Corn Growers Association.

Two local high school golfers – Columbia juniors Kyle Chudd and Avery Arendell – qualified for the state tournament by virtue of strong showings in the postseason.

Waterloo native Brett Benyo accomplished a hole-in-one on his way to winning the Missouri Athletic Club golf championship at Glen Echo Country Club.

Happy Hour Sports Bar hosted its second anniversary block party, with music by The Trophy Mules and games like ping pong, jumbo jenga and beer olympics on Main Street, with competitors showing their skills in consuming a large glass of a cold frosty, holding a water-filled beer mug, throwing a keg and carrying a tray of water-filled glasses.

PumpkinFest in Waterloo once again wowed the crowd with plenty of attractions, food and vendors around the grounds of the Monroe County Courthouse.

Helping Strays of Monroe County announced some slight changes to its pet adoption policy which should allow for more pets in the area to find forever homes.

Nearly a year after the death of local tow truck driver Wade Bivins on I-255 in Columbia, Jason Hale of DeSoto, Mo., was charged in Monroe County Circuit Court with felony passing an emergency vehicle resulting in injury/death.

Columbia High School graduate Dylan H. Stanley died in a motorcycle crash in Madison County.

The Northern Lights graced Monroe County and the surrounding area following a severe geomagnetic storm alert issued by the National Weather Service.

A number of local junior high cross country runners made state, including students from Waterloo Junior High School, Immaculate Conception School and Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School.

Gibault Catholic High School announced that graduate Maggie Bollone would take over as head softball coach for the 2025 season.

The community lost a beacon of positivity with the passing of Duane “Harv” Ries, a man who spent years sharing his love of music and the outdoors and brightened the lives of everybody around him.

Waterloo residents looking to ensure their old American flags are retired properly acquire a convenient option outside the VFW with the installation of a dropbox.

Linda Sharp retired as City of Columbia finance director.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department unveiled a new website to offer more resources to local residents as assistance in dealing with potential criminal matters.

Three Catholic sisters – Marcia Kruse, Elaine Freund and Carolyn Schilling – were recognized for their milestone achievement of 60 years with the Adorers of the Blood of Christ.

City of Waterloo officials gathered for a ceremonial “turning of the valve” at the city’s new elevated water tank behind the Waterloo VFW, meant to commemorate the new water tower officially going online.

Waterloo FFA President Riley McDermott was honored on the national stage for her entrepreneurship and vegetable knowledge as she continued a family tradition and began a promising agricultural career, receiving a 2024 National FFA Agricultural Proficiency Award.

A film with the working title of “Luna in Love” began filming in downtown Columbia, directed by a St. Louis artist who has worked on a number of projects including commercials and music videos.

A little over a year after a tragic accident left her in a coma, Red Bud cowgirl Annika Olson hopped back on the saddle even as she faced a long road to recovery.

Linda J. Johnson of Waterloo admitted guilt to a federal charge of embezzling more than $135,000 as a former employee of Dupo Community Unit School District No. 196.

Janet Walsh, individually and as special administrator of the estate of the late Cletus Whelan, sued Monroe County – doing business as the Oak Hill and Evergreen Pointe senior living communities in Waterloo – and Elizabeth Pauline, John Doe and John Doe Corporation, alleging wrongful death, common-law negligence, violations of the Illinois Nursing Home Care Act and “willful and wanton” violations of the Nursing Home Care Act.

The Columbia City Council talked about improvements set to take place throughout the community, most notably the Carl Street Bridge replacement project.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place for the new standalone Taco Bell location off Route 3 near the Waterloo Schnucks.

Waterloo native Alexandra Kay performed at Enterprise Center in St. Louis as an opener for award-winning country artist Jelly Roll.

November

With high voter turnout in Monroe County, incumbent Mike Bost (R-Murphysboro) easily defeated challenger Brian Roberts (D-Carbondale) for the Illinois 12th Congressional District seat. State Rep. David Friess (R-Red Bud) and State Sen. Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) ran unopposed for their seats in the Illinois General Assembly. Also unopposed were Monroe County State’s Attorney Ryan Webb, Circuit Clerk Lisa Fallon, Commissioner Doug Garmer and Coroner Bob Hill. Former President Donald Trump took 67 percent of the vote in the county race for U.S. president, ultimately surpassing current Vice President Kamala Harris in the national election.

Former Monroe County Sheriff Dan Kelley was treated to a trip to Washington, D.C., as he joined the latest Greater St. Louis Honor Flight.

Bill Ohms of Waterloo got a heavy dose of automobile nostalgia as his family gifted him a 1962 Mercury Meteor, a car that’s long been dear to him.

Valmeyer artist and author Ella Valentine published her first graphic novel “Dreams,” marking a strong start for the 15-year-old creative.

James Milburn of Imperial, Mo., was charged with two counts of stalking following several sidewalk chalk messages written and other alleged actions taken toward an attorney in response to a child custody case at the Monroe County Courthouse.

Jamie and Jake Hahne celebrated several months of business in downtown Waterloo with their crystal shop and wellness lounge Kodiak Hollow on West Mill Street.

Local athlete Michael Crook took to Hawaii to participate in the Ironman World Championship in Kailua-Kona, joining others in a combined 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike and 26.2-mile run.

Veterans Day proved to be a busy occasion for Monroe County once again as Waterloo and Columbia residents gathered to recognize those who have served their country throughout its history.

With local farmers staying busy over several weeks, prices and middling soybeans meant many had little to celebrate for what was a somewhat mediocre fall harvest.

Longtime owners of Bean Tree Cafe, Jay and Lisa Jones, announced their retirement and recalled the many memories and relationships brewed downtown as the shop was set to change hands in the near future.

Former Waterloo resident Kate Koerber joined the thousands of runners participating in the New York City Marathon, raising money in order to give back in the wake of her personal struggle with cancer.

The Village of New Athens was recognized as one of 25 remarkable river towns outside of Chicago.

Monroe Randolph Transit District celebrated its 250,000th rider hopping on board.

The Monroe County Farmers Market closed out its regular season, having brought in shoppers thanks to quality vendors and new activities and events.

The Columbia High School boys soccer squad brought home a fourth place trophy from the IHSA Class 1A state tournament.

Waterloo High School freshman Luke Smith competed in the IHSA Class 2A state boys cross country meet in Peoria, placing 148th overall. The Waterloo High School girls cross country squad also ran at the IHSA Class 2A state meet, placing 13th overall.

La Belle Vous Salon held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the business’ new location at 634 N. Market Street and its 10-year anniversary.

Rev. Terry Grebing celebrated his retirement from Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Renault.

An old red caboose that served as a residence on Mule Road caught fire just north of Columbia in rural St. Clair County and resulted in the death of Vietnam veteran Robert K. Euge, who proudly called it his home.

Though the November meeting of the Waterloo School Board featured an uplifting presentation on the district’s kindergarten class and a short list of agenda items, the evening took a turn as a handful of audience members voiced their distaste of the book “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” which was removed from the high school curriculum the week prior.

Local school districts were once again able to take pride in their growth for the year as the Illinois Report Card indicated strong performance amid the continued, steady return to pre-pandemic performance.

With candidates filing for local elections coming in April 2025, there were only a few contested races set to take place throughout the county.

A morning crash in Red Bud resulted in the death of Sandra Vessels of Red Bud, who was traveling westbound on Market Street when she was struck by another vehicle traveling eastbound.

Shawn Porter of Red Bud pled guilty to a charge of first degree murder stemming from a dispute that occurred in June 2023 in Red Bud that resulted in the death of Donald “Ennie” F. Steibel of Red Bud.

The Village of Valmeyer added two new staff members during a November board meeting, swearing in Tim Richards as village manager and Ashley Stuckmeyer as village clerk.

The November meeting of the Waterloo Park Board featured discussion of projects at city parks, chiefly accessibility improvements planned for Lions Park with the help of the Waterloo Lions Club.

All three local high school football squads – Waterloo, Columbia and Dupo – qualified for the IHSA playoffs.

The Waterloo and Columbia high school volleyball squads each captured regional championships.

Following a breakout junior campaign on the gridiron this fall, Waterloo High School running back Derez Sayles received all-state recognition. Columbia High School soccer standout Hayes van Breusegen and CHS sophomore volleyball star Claire Sandstrom were also named all-state.

Western Kentucky University soccer player Maddie Davis of Waterloo was named Goalkeeper of the Year and All-Conference USA First Team for her play through the season.

Correspondence obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request yielded multiple reasons for the termination of Shari Kruep as administrator of the county-owned Oak Hill senior living center. An “employment termination” correspondence sent to Kruep refers to a “licensure survey” conducted by the Illinois Department of Public Health in August, further stating the survey “resulted in a Statement of Deficiencies” found by IDPH inspectors.

A lengthy meeting of the Columbia School Board primarily featured discussion on unfortunate developments regarding the cost estimate for Columbia High School renovations reaching higher than anticipated.

New Athens Police Officer Cody Powell was presented a Lifesaver Award following an incident in which he saved the life of a female victim overdosing and not responsive through the administration of Naloxone and CPR.

Century 21 Advantage Real Estate opened its office at 129 N. Main Street in Waterloo.

The City of Waterloo announced that longtime budget officer/collector Shawn Kennedy would be vacating her position.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois congratulated Ava Scherle of Waterloo for becoming a Gold Award Girl Scout – a designation she earned by leading a community recycling project while also enhancing the GaGa pit she installed to earn her Silver Award.

December

A barred owl which suffered an injury in the Remlok subdivision of Waterloo took to the skies once again, having made a successful recovery at the World Bird Sanctuary.

Victoria Karban and Tim Grant shared their experiences as they waited for a chance for Grant to get an organ transplant to provide a steadier future as they continued to grapple with major health complications that began for him earlier in the year.

After several months of discussions, the Monroe County Board passed a budget for Fiscal Year 2025, with both the tax rate and total levy coming in less than the previous year.

The Waterloo Fire Department, after about an hour of work and the use of several tools to clear away tree roots, managed to rescue a dog that had gotten stuck in a ditch near Weeping Willow Court in the Chantilly Village Subdivision west of Waterloo.

BJC Medical Group opened its 10th convenient care location at 1000 Eleven South in Columbia, serving the community with walk-in and scheduled care for minor conditions, injuries and illnesses.

Former local high school volleyball standout and current fifth-year senior libero for Lindenwood University Jessie Seidel was named to the All-Ohio Valley Conference First Team this season after being Lindenwood’s leader on defense.

Longtime head coach of the Columbia High School boys basketball program Mark Sandstrom was recognized as a member of the 2025 Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame class.

If not for the efforts of two Good Samaritans – St. Louisans Clayton Poindexter and Mark Amoroso – a fiery small plane crash in Columbia would have certainly resulted in the death of a local man. Emergency personnel responded shortly after 12:10 p.m. Dec. 8 to a field in the 500 block of DD Road just south of Traube Tents & Structures. The pilot, a 71-year-old Waterloo man and the sole occupant of the aircraft, sustained critical injuries.

The Coon Lake Fishing Club which began in the wake of World War II celebrated the 100th birthday of longtime member Sylvester Goessling while looking back fondly on decades of outdoor getaways.

The Rau-a-thon, a Turkey Trot alternative that’s become a Thanksgiving tradition for many in Waterloo, saw great success in its latest fundraising efforts, surpassing even the exceptional amount raised for a good cause last year.

The judges of the Twenty-Fourth Judicial Circuit — serving Monroe, Randolph, Washington and Perry counties — voted to select Daniel R. Janowski as an associate judge.

Friedens United Church of Christ in Hecker bid farewell to Pastor Ivan Horn after 17 years, marking the end of his lengthy career in ministry. Horn passed away later in December.

Gibault Catholic High School announced its 2025 Athletic Hall of Fame class, inducting the 2000 state champion boys bowling squad and 2012 graduate Hannah Wessel Sasser, who was a volleyball standout.

The possibility of a community pool appeared on the horizon as the Waterloo Park District Board decided to open the question up to voters in the April 2025 election.

Danielle Bergmann of Columbia, having battled illness all her life, reached the end of her pursuit for brain surgery to remove a tumor, though she continued to reach out to the community to help her afford the procedure to save her life.

Police began investigating the theft of a baby Jesus figurine from the Nativity scene outside of Waterloo’s Immanuel Lutheran Church, though the figurine did not manage to return to the manger by Christmas.

Waterloo High School announced it would be hosting a concert featuring artist Craig Campbell and longtime St. Louis Cardinal-turned-country artist Adam Wainwright in 2025.

The Waterloo School Board approved a tall tax levy request for the year, notably higher than the levy requested in 2023.

Gibault Catholic High School and the Diocese of Belleville announced the hiring of Dr. Geoffrey Miller as the school’s new principal.

After months of being closed for remodeling, the former KFC/Taco Bell fast food location at 918 N. Market Street in Waterloo reopened as a standalone KFC restaurant.

A week before the second due date of the 2024 property tax cycle, the resignation of Monroe County Supervisor of Assessments Carl Wuertz was made official. Dawn Goff takes over in that position.

Longtime Waterloo School District administrator Julie Bender celebrated her retirement with the end of the fall semester, having spent 30 years in the school district dedicated to making sure every student received the support they needed.

The Columbia City Council shared its latest version of a comprehensive plan with the public, notable given the project produced two draft plans with two different names, involved two different consulting firms, took more than twice as long as expected and cost double the original budget.

Three local residents – Lauren N. Moore, Dale S. Davies and Ashley E. Moore – were charged in connection with an armed robbery that occurred in Johnson County.

The Monroe County Comprehensive Plan Committee met to discuss data gathered over the year and take steps toward the first draft of a plan for the future of the community.

The Columbia High School girls basketball squad continued its impressive start to the 2024-25 season by capturing both the Candy Cane Classic championship at Gibault Catholic High School and first place at the Waterloo Christmas Tournament.

The Waterloo High School boys basketball squad won 52-37 over rival Columbia on Dec. 29 in Freeburg to capture the program’s first ever Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament championship. The tourney has been played since 1957.

The Valmeyer High School boys basketball squad won the second annual Piasa Southwestern Christmas Tournament.

The City of Waterloo announced that its new water plant officially went online. The new city service is a comprehensive infrastructure project that also included construction of a water tower on the Waterloo VFW property that was completed earlier this fall.

Local union man David Beard was celebrated by the Southwestern Illinois Central Labor Council, receiving the organization’s George R. Badgley Labor Man of the Year award largely thanks to his work with the International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers.

Big Rod’s Roadhouse, 1324 Jamie Lane, Waterloo, permanently closed for business.

A robbery occurred about 12:30 a.m. Dec. 30 at Mobil On The Run in Waterloo, with a crowbar used to steal money from a video gambling machine.