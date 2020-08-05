R’casa brings ‘something new to Columbia’

Pictured is a mural painted by R’casa Tex-Mex Restaurant co-owner Heather Reifschneider’s niece at the business, which opened in Columbia earlier this year.

The timing turned out to be unfortunate for the newest restaurant in Columbia.

R’casa Tex-Mex Restaurant opened less than a week before the state’s stay-at-home order forced it to close its doors to patrons, meaning the new business had to switch to only carry-out options.

The establishment made enough of an impression in that brief time to weather the storm.

“We were able to stay open during COVID and keep all our people working,” co-owner Danny Reifschneider said, noting business was down 60-70 percent after the business was packed its first week. “Business could have been better, but we’ve made it.”

Danny and Heather Reifschneider, who also own Reifschneider’s Grill & Grape, bought the building at 230 N. Main Street in Columbia after its latest owner went out of business. The restaurant space was formerly occupied by The Lantern and then Aunt Maggie’s.

“We just kind of asked around and this is what we came up with,” Danny said of how they decided to open a Tex-Mex restaurant.

“We just kind of wanted to bring something new to Columbia and something new to downtown Main Street,” Heather added.

The duo spent the next approximately nine months gutting and completely remodeling the building, including creating a patio space and garage doors that have proven helpful during the pandemic. There is also a more quiet back room.

That time was also spent creating the restaurant’s name, with the R standing for Reifschneider and casa meaning home in Spanish.

Perhaps most importantly, Danny and Heather spent that time working with chefs Tayna Key and Juan Rodriguez to devise their menu.

“Everything’s made from scratch. All our ingredients are fresh,” Danny explained. “All our margaritas are fresh. We don’t buy any juice.”

Instead, restaurant staff squeezes fresh lemons and limes every morning for its margaritas. It also has everything from mixing tequilas to top-shelf ones for its drinks, along with imported beers.

“It’s a higher-end product, but it’s affordable,” Danny said of the food.

R’casa Tex-Mex Restaurant is open at 11 a.m. every day. The kitchen closes at 9 p.m. every day except Friday and Saturday, when it closes at 10 p.m. The bar stays open later.

Call 281-3333 or visit rcasa.biz for more information.

“It’s a very fun environment,” Danny said of the establishment. “The fresh margaritas are incredible, like nothing you’ve ever had before. The fresh Tex-Mex is a step above everybody else.”

“The food is really made with love,” Heather agreed. “A lot of time was put into the recipes.”