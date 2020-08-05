Schweizer brewing new beverage

Pictured, at center, is Around the Corner Coffee Company owner Matt Schweizer with his parents Diane and Greg at his new coffee shop in Maeystown.

Matt Schweizer, Hopskeller Brewing Company founder, operating partner and brewer, is best known for making beer.

But he is now adding coffee to his brewing repertoire.

That is a necessity because Schweizer is now the owner of Around the Corner Coffee Company in Maeystown.

“This is definitely a change of pace,” said Schweizer, who still works his normal job at Hopskeller in Waterloo. “It’s a much smaller scale. The products are quite a bit different. You’re working with a stimulant instead of depressant this time.”

The business, located at 1103 Mill Street in Maeystown, has been a coffee shop for years.

Schweizer, who has been going there for a couple years, and previous owner Arnie Juelfs began discussing Schweizer taking the place over in March as Juelfs looked to retire from the business.

Schweizer developed a passion for coffee around the same time he did craft beer: when he was living in Oregon in the 2000s while in his early 20s.

What made him finally decide to try his hand at this morning staple was the location.

“Maeystown has a lot to offer,” he said. “It’s a beautiful town. It’s an old town. The scenery is just really hard to beat. And it’s only 15 minutes from Waterloo.”

Schweizer made minimal changes, mainly to facilitate social distancing, to the shop itself. He even kept the same roasters and espresso machines.

On the menu, Around the Corner Coffee Company still roasts its various blends of coffee with several types of beans. It also offers chai drinks and smoothies.

With the pandemic and the location being central for hikers and cyclists, Schweizer has also added items like prepackaged snacks, soda and bottled water.

“This business model was created in the context of COVID, which kind of makes it a little more unique,” he explained. “There was a real focus on ‘grab ‘n go,’ quick type of stuff.”

That extends to another new food item – the freshly made Belgian waffles that are the one thing made in-house. Patrons can get those waffles, complete with pearl sugar, to eat in the shop or to-go.

“That’s the really fun one. It gets the place smelling great,” Schweizer said of the waffles. “Between that and the coffee, it’s almost irresistible.”

The limited offerings are intentional for Schweizer, who said he learned that from his experience at Hopskeller.

“Find a couple of simple things that work and do them really, really well,” he said. “I’m not trying to offer a lot, but what I do offer I’m trying to make exceptional.”

Combine that with the tranquil location, and Schweizer said his coffee shop is an ideal place to start your day.

“The coffee is really great. The smoothies and the chai are really great. The waffles are awesome,” he said. “It’s a great place to hang out and work. It’s a great place to relax and fuel up for the day.”

Around Corner Coffee Company is open 9-11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 7-11 a.m. Wednesday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It is closed Monday.

Call 458-8088 or follow the business on Facebook for more information.