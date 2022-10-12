Rainbow fentanyl no Halloween treat

Spreading concerns about rainbow fentanyl attracting children as Halloween approaches might well be overblown, Monroe County officials said.

News outlets across the country have raised concerns about the new variant of the opioid, with Drug Enforcement Agency officials suggesting the colorful, candy-like appearance might indicate an attempt by dealers to attract kids and young people.

Such articles, one of which the Republic-Times also published last month, have seen a resurgence with Halloween on the horizon.

Despite this extensive coverage, rainbow fentanyl concerns might be somewhat unwarranted, as suggested by a recent article from NPR’s Brian Mann which cites drug policy experts who disagree with such claims.

Among other points, the article notes that bright colors have long been used by dealers to differentiate their products with those of their competitors.

Locally, Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing said rainbow fentanyl is unlikely to appear in any Halloween baskets simply due to the cost of the drug.

“Drug dealers, they’re in it to make money. They’re not going to give it away,” Rohlfing said. “And users that have it are going to use it. They’re not going to give it to kids.”

Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner raised a similar point, noting that acquiring fentanyl takes a lot of money.

Wagner added that dealers making a drug like fentanyl more colorful and seemingly more candy-like doesn’t mean they would intend to pass it off as Halloween candy.

“There’s been stuff around that they could have been handing out forever,” Wagner said. “Just because it’s rainbow colored, I mean, they could have handed out cocaine and put food coloring in it, so this is really not a whole lot different.”

Wagner also questioned the idea that the colorful version of fentanyl is meant to be marketed toward children in the first place.

As the drug is such a powerful opioid, it’s unlikely those not already abusing drugs will gain an abrupt interest now that they might encounter it with a different appearance.

“As far as any real issue of ‘Oh, it’s rainbow now so the kids are gonna wanna use it,’ no,” Wagner said. “They have to be existing drug users to start with. These are not going to all of a sudden, just because they’re rainbow colored, all of a sudden going to have kids start trying it.”

Both Wagner and Rohlfing said the possibility of someone handing out candy fentanyl is possible but highly unlikely.

Wagner said such behavior would have to come from a “demented individual.”

Rohlfing advised parents use caution before they let their child enjoy any candy they’ve been given.

“Obviously parents should look at the candy that they collect,” Rohlfing said. “As long as it’s in a wrapper and such, I mean, if it’s just laying in there loose it should be thrown away. No matter what it is, it should be thrown away.”

Rohlfing also noted he has not heard about any rainbow fentanyl in the region, mentioning that he had heard about some being seen in California.