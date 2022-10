The Columbia Fire Department was paged shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday for a report of a two-vehicle crash with injury on northbound Route 3 at the intersection of N. Main Street.

Columbia police and EMS personnel also responded.

Initial reports were that an airbag deployed in one of the vehicles.

The turn lane from Route 3 onto N. Main Street was blocked as crews worked to clear the scene.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.