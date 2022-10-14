City may help fund Waterloo splash pad

The Waterloo Park District could receive $200,000 from the City of Waterloo to be put toward its planned splash pad at Zimmer Park following a finance committee meeting held Wednesday evening.

The city’s finance committee voted to recommend that the city council transfer money from its video gambling proceeds funds – typically used for beautification projects – contingent on the park district acquiring an additional $400,000 necessary by Nov. 1 for the splash pad project elsewhere.

The Waterloo City Council is expected to vote on this funding recommendation at its upcoming Monday night meeting.

Also at the meeting, Amy Grandcolas of Waterloo Citizens for a Pool expressed her organization’s willingness to serve as a pass-through for the park district by accepting the remaining $400,000 as a 501(c)(3) charity.

At a previous council meeting Waterloo Park District Board President Shelby Mathes said the William Zimmer Family Foundation had previously pledged $400,000 toward the splash pad, but a change in tax laws means such a foundation can’t donate to a taxing entity such as the park district. A nonprofit organization like Waterloo Citizens for a Pool would be able to accept such a donation, which could then provide the park district with these funds. It is not yet known if the Zimmer Foundation is still committed to making this donation.

These talks follow a September park board meeting during which the board revealed bids for the project – the lowest being $1,534,405 from Fitzgibbons Contracting of Waterloo. The board is currently about halfway through its 60-day period to accept the bid.

This latest bid placed the overall cost of the splash pad at about $1.8 million, including money already spent on the project. This is a severe increase from the original estimate of $801,000 from the start of the project in 2019 that can largely be accounted for by the increase in labor and material costs due to shortages from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more about the Waterloo splash pad saga in next week’s issue of the Republic-Times.