House fire in Foster Pond

Multiple departments responded about 6:30 a.m. Saturday to a house fire at 3036 State Route 156 across from Dreamland Palace German Restaurant in Foster Pond.

The incident was first called in as a kitchen fire, and flames were seen shooting from the structure upon firefighter arrival. The occupants of the home were able to evacuate without injury.

Responding to the blaze were the Waterloo, Valmeyer and Columbia fire departments.

The fire appeared to have been mostly knocked down by 6:55 a.m. Ameren was dispatched to the scene.

