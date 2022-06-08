R-T wins state awards

Pictured is photographer John Spytek’s award-winning image of a classic Ford Mustang on fire, which won Best Spot News Photo from the Illinois Press Association.

The Republic-Times, covering Monroe County and surrounding areas since 1890, was announced last week as the winner of several first place awards in its division from the Illinois Press Association for its 2021 editorial and advertising contests.

In the 2021 IPA Editorial Contest, the Republic-Times won first place for Localized News Story (“Supply chain issues threaten feast” by Madison Lammert), Original Column (Bill Ott), Spot News Photo (John Spytek) and Sports Photo (Corey Saathoff).

The paper also won second place in editorial for Informational Graphic and COVID News Coverage and third place for Spot News Photo, Sports Photo and Best Website.

In the 2021 IPA Advertising Contest, the Republic-Times won first place for Best Service/Institutional Ad, Miscellaneous Ad and Best Small Ad, all by Tammy Taylor.

The paper also won second place for Political Ad and third place for Health Care Ad.

These awards will be presented in addition to the notification of General Excellence and sweepstakes awards during the IPA’s annual luncheon set for Aug. 11-12 in Springfield.

The Republic-Times received 10 advertising awards and five editorial awards during last year’s convention.

In 2018, the Republic-Times took first place in the IPA’s General Excellence category for Division B, which represents medium-sized weekly newspapers statewide.

