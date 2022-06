Pictured is the scene from Friday’s bus fire on I-255 near Dupo. (St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency photo)

The Dupo and Columbia fire departments responded about 1:45 p.m. Friday to a fully engulfed bus fire on I-255 southbound at milepost 8 just south of Dupo.

There was no immediate word on if there were any injuries involved with the incident.

The white bus appeared to have been a total loss. The scene was cleared by about 2:30 p.m.