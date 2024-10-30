R-T wins SIEA awards 

The Republic-Times newspaper, proudly serving Monroe County and surrounding areas since 1890, won three first place awards in addition to several other placings in the recent Southern Illinois Editorial Association Better Newspaper Contest.

First place honors for the R-T went to photographer John Spytek for Best Feature Photo of carnival lights at the 2023 Monroe County Fair.

The newspaper also won first place for Best Feature Story, that being reporter Andrew Unverferth’s article titled “Tow Truck Driver Always Helped” about the tragic death of Wade Bivins.

The R-T also won first place for Best News Story, that being by Unverferth and editor Corey Saathoff for the article titled “Sunday Tragedy Near Dupo” about a shooting that wounded a Dupo police officer and resulted in the death of another man and also the assailant.

