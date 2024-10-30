Praise for New Athens police officer

New Athens Police Officer Jake Renner

New Athens is a safer place thanks to the efforts of one of the village’s police officers, according to the village’s mayor.

New Athens Detective Sgt. Jake Renner has combined his patrol duties and detective skills in a pair of recent incidents.

During a routine traffic stop in the village on Oct. 10, Renner discovered and seized a loaded .45 caliber firearm, one loaded magazine and one box of ammunition. The suspect did not possess an FOID card. Renner released the suspect and applied to the St. Clair County state’s attorney for an aggravated unlawful use of weapon felony warrant.

During another routine traffic stop on Oct. 18, Renner discovered the driver had a revoked driver’s license, a Randolph County arrest warrant, a vial of methamphetamine (1.3 grams), a tin containing an assortment of pills (controlled substances) and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia.

The suspect was released from custody, and Renner applied to the state’s attorney for an unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of controlled substance felony warrants.

“We are fortunate and proud to have Jake Renner as one of our police officers,” New Athens Mayor Joe Behnken stated. “His proactive patrol methods as a detective and patrol officer have resulted, many times, in removing dangerous drugs and weapons from New Athens.”