Praise for New Athens police officer

Republic-Times- October 30, 2024
New Athens Police Officer Jake Renner

New Athens is a safer place thanks to the efforts of one of the village’s police officers, according to the village’s mayor.  

New Athens Detective Sgt. Jake Renner has combined his patrol duties and detective skills in a pair of recent incidents. 

During a routine traffic stop in the village on Oct. 10, Renner discovered and seized a loaded .45 caliber firearm, one loaded magazine and one box of ammunition. The suspect did not possess an FOID card.  Renner released the suspect and applied to the St. Clair County state’s attorney for an aggravated unlawful use of weapon felony warrant.

During another routine traffic stop on Oct. 18, Renner discovered the driver had a revoked driver’s license, a Randolph County arrest warrant,  a vial of methamphetamine (1.3 grams), a tin containing an assortment of pills (controlled substances) and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia.  

The suspect was released from custody, and Renner applied to the state’s attorney for an unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of controlled substance felony warrants.

“We are fortunate and proud to have Jake Renner as one of our police officers,” New Athens Mayor Joe Behnken stated. “His proactive patrol methods as a detective and patrol officer have resulted, many times, in removing dangerous drugs and weapons from New Athens.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

McDermott wins national FFA award

October 30, 2024

Rodeo champ takes the reins again

October 30, 2024

Now filming in Columbia

October 30, 2024
HTC web
MCEC Web