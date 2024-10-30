Dupo gets infrastructure grant

The Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity recently awarded the Village of Dupo $1,427,700 in Rebuild Illinois Public Infrastructure grant funds.

This funding will be used to widen, resurface, and install culverts along 11,200 linear feet of Industrial Drive in Dupo, extending from east of South Main Street to its intersection with Falling Springs Road.

The Southwestern Illinois Planning Commission is administering the grant.

Established by statute in 1963 by the Illinois legislature, the commission is a governmental entity empowered to enter intergovernmental agreements for grant administration, ensuring that projects like this effectively benefit the local community.

In addition, the Dupo Village Board has approved $343,664 in TIF funds to supplement the project’s cost.

This project is set to enhance economic transport and stimulate economic activity in the industrial sector. Construction began Oct. 16, with work scheduled to commence in late November. These improvements should facilitate better access for businesses and support the overall growth and development of the community.

“We are grateful for this significant investment in our infrastructure,” Dupo Mayor Dawn Keys said. “These enhancements will improve transportation efficiency and strengthen our local economy, making Dupo an even more attractive location for businesses.”

For more information about the project and ongoing developments, contact Randy Bolle, assistant chief utility man, at randyb@villageofdupo.org.