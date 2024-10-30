MRTD changing St. Clair route 

The Monroe-Randolph Transit District announced it is implementing changes to its Go St. Clair route.

From Nov. 1 through Nov. 30, the Go St. Clair route will operate on an appointment-only basis, MRTD said.

Riders will still be able to enjoy reliable pick-up and drop-off locations at their regular times, but they will now need to schedule rides ahead of time by calling 618-443-9087.

Beginning Dec. 1, the Go St. Clair route will be suspended to allow MRTD to conduct an in-depth route study.

MRTD said this study will assess rider needs, preferences, and usage patterns to build an even more efficient and rider-friendly service.

The route study is expected to help MRTD create new routes and services that better meet the demands of passengers, ensuring improved connectivity to medical services, specialists, MetroLink, Southwestern Illinois College, as well as transfers to neighboring mass transit districts.

“While Go St. Clair has been a valuable service, with 43 trips provided in its first 12 months, we know there is more we can do to meet the needs of our riders. This study will give us the tools and insights necessary to implement additional, more tailored services that benefit everyone,” said Jesica Gentry Schlimme, Executive Director at MRTD.

The Go St Clair route changes will not affect MRTD’s other standard services. Demand/response services will continue to operate as usual, offering flexible, on-demand transportation for residents in the area.

For more information or to schedule a ride, contact MRTD at 618-443-9087 or visit goMRTD.com.