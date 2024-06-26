R-T print rates rising July 1 

Republic-Times- June 26, 2024

Starting July 1, The Republic-Times newspaper will raise its print subscription rates to $40 per year in-county and $48 out-of-county. 

The reason for this increase is directly related to a postage rate hike implemented by the U.S. Postal Service that goes into effect July 14. 

This latest rate increase from the USPS comes on top of an increase in January that saw in-county periodical rates rising an average of over 7 percent. 

The average in-county rate is scheduled to go up an average of 9.7 percent in July, making the compounded rate hike since the first of the year almost 18 percent.

To subscribe to the print or online editions of the award-winning Republic-Times, stop by our office at 205 W. Mill Street in Waterloo, call 618-939-3814, or visit republictimes.net/subscribe.

