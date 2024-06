The Waterloo Fire Department responded at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday to the report of a gas leak in the kitchen of a residence in the 200 block of North Library Street.

One person reported to have a headache as a result of the gas leak, per initial emergency radio dispatch reports. Elevated gas readings were detected by firefighters on scene behind a stove.

Monroe County EMS and a City of Waterloo utilities crew also responded to the incident.