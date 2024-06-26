Fuel tax increases July 1

Illinois residents will see an increase at the pump starting July 1.

That’s when an automatic annual Motor Fuel Tax increases to account for inflation.

The tax currently stands at 45 cents per gallon. On July 1, it will increase to 47 cents per gallon.

Illinois is second in gas taxes behind only California, which charges residents 60 cents per gallon.

Before 2019, Illinois had a 19 cents per gallon gas tax. It was doubled that year to 38 cents to help fund a $45 billion infrastructure bill. At the same time, state lawmakers set the gas tax to increase each year to adjust for inflation, sparing a public vote on a tax hike.

In July 2022, Illinois put a freeze on its gas tax for six months as part of a package of tax relief legislation as the economy recovered from COVID-19 shutdowns.

Electric vehicle owners, who are exempt from the gasoline fuel tax, are charged a flat $100 a year on top of their annual registration fee with the state to make up for lost tax revenue.