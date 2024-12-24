R-T All-Local Volleyball Team

The local high school volleyball scene featured two regional championship teams and plenty of star individual performances this past fall.

Here’s a look at the 2024 Republic-Times All-Local Volleyball Team.

FIRST TEAM

Claire Sandstrom, Columbia. This tall sophomore led the Eagles with 304 kills and also had 35 blocks, resulting in her being selected to the Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association Class 2A All-State Second Team. She was also listed in the Champaign News-Gazette’s All-State Team Honorable Mention 100 in addition to being all-conference. Sandstrom also led the team in kills last season.

Ellie Zweigart, Waterloo. The heart and soul of a solid Bulldogs squad, this junior joined Sandstrom on the Champaign News-Gazette All-State Team Honorable Mention 100. Zweigart led Waterloo with 536 digs, and her 5.36 digs per set ranked sixth in the St. Louis area. She also recorded 180 points and 39 aces and was an all-conference selection.

Megan Huebner, Waterloo. Another junior all-conference selection, Huebner led the Bulldogs with 239 blocks this season. In fact, she led the entire St. Louis area at 2.85 blocks per set. She also had 177 kills.

Violet Krekel, Valmeyer. A senior leader for the Pirates, Krekel led the team with 339 assists and 119 points in addition to recording 286 digs. An all-conference selection, Krekel ranked seventh in the St. Louis area in serve efficiency at 98.21 percent.

Ava Mathews, Columbia. It was a solid all-around junior season for Mathews, who was named all-conference after recording 211 kills, 177 assists, 148 digs and 72 blocks.

Ellie Day, Waterloo. Another junior all-conference selection, Day led the Bulldogs with 709 assists and also recorded 273 digs, 114 points and 88 blocks.

Karmon Grohmann, Gibault. Continuing the run of junior volleyball standouts, Grohmann led the Hawks this season in kills, points and assists. She also recorded 24 serving aces.

Kinley Jany, Columbia. Yet another junior all-conference player, Jany led the Eagles with 225 points in addition to contributing 304 digs and 99 kills.

Evie Reifschneider, Waterloo. A senior leader for the Bulldogs, she was an all-conference selection after leading the team with 220 kills. Reifschneider also recorded 120 blocks.

Elliana Ames, Columbia. She earned all-conference recognition after recording 201 points, 152 kills and 76 blocks in her senior season.

Emerson Horvath, Waterloo. Another standout senior, Horvath was an all-conference selection after leading the Bulldogs with 193 points. She also had 167 kills, 419 digs and 82 blocks.

Lillian Carron, Valmeyer. A senior leader for the Pirates, she received an all-conference nod after leading the team in both kills and digs.

SECOND TEAM

Kate Adams, Columbia. This senior leader of the Eagles led the team with 398 digs and also contributed 146 points this season.

Hope Chambers, Gibault. A talented junior, Chambers led the Hawks with 25 aces in addition to recording 100 points, 91 kills and 127 digs.

Megan Bolyard, Columbia. A senior leader for the Eagles, she finished with 216 points and 382 assists.

Violet Garcia, Valmeyer. The first freshman on this list, Garcia led the Pirates with 32 aces in addition to recording 104 points and 282 digs.

Kenzy Koudelka, Waterloo. An injury ended what was looking to be a stellar season for this junior. She still finished with 93 points and 186 digs.

Maura Kohlenberger, Columbia. This junior led the Eagles with 91 blocks in addition to recording 125 kills.

Kadence Seitz, Valmeyer. A talented junior, she had 235 digs, 98 kills and 29 blocks.

Adrienne Latimer, Dupo. A senior leader for the Tigers, she was tops on the team this season in assists.

Aubry Thomas, Gibault. This talented junior led the Hawks with 231 digs. She also recorded 84 points.

Samantha Spruill, Columbia. She had a strong sophomore season with 314 assists and 86 points. The future looks bright.

Kamille Grohmann, Gibault. This senior led the Hawks in blocks in addition to recording 70 points and 68 kills.

Ella Horner, Columbia. It was a solid junior season for Horner, as she recorded 313 digs and 98 points.

SPECIAL MENTION

Reagan Wilhelm (Waterloo), AJ Brown (Waterloo), Leah Schlemmer (Gibault), Claire Kessler (Gibault), Kaitlyn Roberts (Dupo), Adyson Thornton (Dupo).