Hockey rivals set to clash

In Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association action, it’s been tough sledding for local squads of late.

During the Christmas holiday, the Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs and Columbia Eagles will renew their longstanding rivalry.

Freeburg-Waterloo (8-5-2) tied Granite City, 3-3, on Thursday. Austin Hopfinger scored twice for the Raging Bulldogs, who lost 7-1 last Tuesday to Edwardsville. Hopfinger had the lone goal for Freeburg-Waterloo in that contest.

The Raging Bulldogs battled Edwardsville again Monday, then will do battle with Vianney this Thursday night at McKendree Rec Center in O’Fallon.

This coming Monday, Dec. 30, the Raging Bulldogs will take on Columbia in a 7:30 p.m. match at the Granite City ice rink.

Columbia (8-3-1) lost 5-3 to O’Fallon last Tuesday despite a hat trick from Mason Niedbalski.

The Eagles battled Belleville on Monday night, then face Bethalto this Thursday night at McKendree Rec Center.

The leading scorers for both local squads, Layne Wilkens for the Raging Bulldogs and Jack Reuss for the Eagles, are tied for fifth in the MVCHA in scoring with 24 points.

The two local teams only meet once this season due to playing in different divisions. Freeburg-Waterloo competes in Varsity 1A while Columbia competes in Varsity 2A.