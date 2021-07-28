R-T All-Local Volleyball Team

Ande Grohman

Normally taking place in the fall months, the high school volleyball season was held in the spring due to COVID restrictions being relaxed.

The Gibault and Valmeyer volleyball squads put together amazing seasons, going 16-2 and 13-3, respectively. Columbia also fared well, going 11-5.

This year’s Republic-Times All-Local Volleyball Team features multiple players from those squads as well as standouts from Waterloo and Dupo.

FIRST TEAM

Ande Grohmann, Gibault. A senior leader for the Hawks, Grohmann received an honorable mention listing on the Champaign News-Gazette All-State Volleyball Team after leading Gibault with 136 points to go along with 143 kills and 134 digs. In a March 22 game, she recorded 24 straight service points during a win over Wesclin.

Abby Grohmann, Gibault. A junior-to-be, Abby was also an honorable mention listing on the Champaign News-Gazette All-State Volleyball Team after leading Gibault in kills with 145 to go along with 142 digs and 55 points.

Kate Toenjes, Columbia. With a team-leading 287 assists and 69 service points, Toenjes received an honorable mention listing on the Champaign News-Gazette All-State Volleyball Team.

Olivia Peterson, Columbia. A strong force at the net for the Eagles, Peterson earned all-conference honors after leading her team with 38 blocks to go along with 73 kills.

Hailey Montgomery, Waterloo. A first team All-Mississippi Valley Conference selection, Montgomery led the Bulldogs with 54 kills to go along with 45 blocks and 44 points.

Markee Voelker, Valmeyer. This junior-to-be received all-conference honors after leading the Pirates with 80 kills to go along with 159 digs and 66 points.

SECOND TEAM

Zoe Swip, Gibault. Another Champaign News-Gazette All-State Volleyball Team honorable mention inclusion, Swip led the Hawks with a whopping 231 digs and contributed 78 points.

Macie Browne, Columbia. With a team-leading 103 points to go along with 179 digs, Browne received all-conference honors.

Ella Bockhorn, Waterloo. A second team All-MVC selection, Bockhorn led the Bulldogs with 46 points to go along with 52 kills and 29 blocks.

Ava Khoury, Columbia. She led the Eagles with 92 kills and also contributed 25 blocks this season.

Brooke Miller, Valmeyer. This sophomore-to-be received all-conference recognition after leading the Pirates with 29 blocks to go along 75 points and 75 kills.

Mia McSchooler, Valmeyer. Another young volleyball star in the making for the Pirates, McSchooler led her team with 134 points and 164 digs to go along with 45 kills.

HONORABLE MENTION

Taylor Holten (Columbia), Maddie Esmon (Dupo), Emma Day (Waterloo), Breeyn Garrett (Waterloo), Ellie Schwehr (Waterloo), Josie Briggs (Waterloo), Ryley Lehmann (Gibault), Molly Penberthy (Gibault), Maddie Davis (Gibault), Kierstin Miller (Valmeyer), Jayna Krekel (Valmeyer), Ellie Elfrink (Dupo).