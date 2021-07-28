Mon-Clair regular season winding down

Millstadt’s Joey Kossina makes a play at first base during a recent game. He went 4-for-4 in Saturday’s win over Cape Girardeau.

The Mon-Clair League regular season ends this weekend with a flurry of baseball action to determine positioning for the upcoming league playoffs.

The Millstadt Green Machine (13-5) leads the Monroe Division entering the final weekend of play.

Millstadt lost 5-4 in 10 innings last Wednesday to the St. Louis Spikes (13-6), who lead the St. Clair Division. All three Kossina brothers – Tony, Cal and Joey – collected two hits apiece for the Green Machine in the loss. Dillon Sundquist also had two hits.

On Saturday, Millstadt won 13-2 in an 18-hit attack over Cape Girardeau. A seven-run third inning put the Green Machine well on its way.

Joey Kossina went 4-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs. John Hilpert and Colin Shea added three hits each.

Joey Kossina is hitting .483 with 10 runs and eight RBIs since joining the club earlier this month.

Cal Kossina is hitting .435 with 15 runs this season for the Green Machine, which plays a Saturday doubleheader at Waterloo and hosts the Southeast Missouri Tropics for two on Sunday.

The Valmeyer Lakers (12-7) won 4-2 over the Tropics on Saturday, breaking a 2-2 tie with a two-run fifth inning.

Jakob Rhoderick pitched six solid innings for the mound victory and Trevor Davis, Matt Reinholz, Ethan Ruff and Hunter Brewer all had two hits each. Ruff had three stolen bases.

On Sunday, the Lakers split a doubleheader with the Waterloo Millers.

In game one, Waterloo southpaw Matt McGilvray pitched a complete game 1-0 shutout. Millers leftfielder Gus Purschke robbed a home run off the bat of Valmeyer’s Mark Nappier late in the game.

McGilvray, who is 3-0 with a league-leading 0.74 ERA, gave up seven hits and struck out three with no walks.

Waterloo won despite only collecting one hit off Valmeyer starter Drake Downing, that being off the bat of Ty Kueper.

In game two, the Lakers won 13-3. Hunter Brewer went 3-for-3 with five RBIs, John Wuelling went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs and Matt Reinholz also homered for Valmeyer. Trevor Davis picked up the mound victory.

Ruff is hitting .485 to lead the Lakers with 20 runs, 17 stolen bases and 15 RBIs.

Davis is hitting .475 and is 2-0 on the mound for the Lakers, who play Thursday at the Spikes before a Friday doubleheader at Cape Girardeau and a Saturday doubleheader at Belleville.

Waterloo (9-10) lost 6-1 last Wednesday against Cape Girardeau and 15-12 to the Spikes on Friday.

In the loss to the Spikes, Purschke and Keegan Baxmeyer both homered and George Schneider went 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Tyson Roedl went 3-for-4 with two runs.

Baxmeyer is hitting .460 with 18 RBIs to lead legendary manager Vern Moehrs’ Millers, who close out the regular season with games Wednesday at the St. Louis Printers, Saturday at home against Millstadt and Aug. 4 (if necessary) at the Printers.