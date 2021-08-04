Football schedules released

After a shortened season that was played in the spring due to COVID, high school football teams are busy prepping for a second 2021 season this fall.

The Illinois High School Association recently released the football schedules for teams throughout the state – including local teams Waterloo, Columbia and Dupo.

Waterloo, which competes in the always-tough Mississippi Valley Conference, went 4-2 last season.

The IHSA lists Waterloo’s classification enrollment at 827, which is more than only Civic Memorial and Jerseyville in the MVC. Other teams in the conference are Highland, Triad and Mascoutah.

Waterloo opens its season at home Aug. 27 against Mater Dei. That is followed by a Sept. 3 home game against county rival Columbia.

The Bulldogs play on the road Sept. 10 at Carbondale and Sept. 17 at Mascoutah before returning home Sept. 24 to face Civic Memorial.

On Oct. 1, Waterloo plays at Jerseyville and travels to Highland on Oct. 8.

Waterloo closes out its regular season with home games Oct. 15 against Triad and Oct. 22 against Freeburg.

Columbia, which competes in the large-school division of the Cahokia Conference, went 5-1 last season.

The IHSA lists Columbia’s classification enrollment at 628.50, which is below only Freeburg and Salem in the conference. Other teams in the large-school division are Breese Central, Roxana and Wood River.

Columbia opens its season Aug. 27 at home against Mascoutah, followed by the rivalry showdown Sept. 3 at Waterloo.

On Sept. 10, the Eagles host Marquette and then Columbia takes to the road Sept. 17 at Roxana and Sept. 24 at Freeburg.

Columbia returns home Oct. 1 to host Wood River, then travels to Salem on Oct. 8.

A showdown with Breese Central is at home on Oct. 15, followed by an Oct. 22 road contest at Jerseyville to conclude the regular season.

Dupo, which went 3-3 last season, competes in the small-school division of the Cahokia Conference.

The IHSA lists Dupo’s classification enrollment at 258, which is the lowest of all teams in the conference. Other teams in the small-school division are Carlyle, Chester, Red Bud, Sparta and Wesclin.

Dupo opens its season at Oblong on Aug. 28 before hosting St. Louis (Carnahan) on Sept. 3.

The Tigers host Madison on Sept. 10 and then travel to Wesclin on Sept. 17.

Dupo hosts Carlyle on Sept. 24, then plays Oct. 1 at Red Bud and Oct. 8 at Chester.

The Tigers close out their regular season with home games Oct. 15 against Sparta and Oct. 22 against Nokomis.