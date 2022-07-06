R-T All-Local Softball Team

Emma Schmidt

With five players receiving all-state recognition and nearly all of the teams posting winning seasons, the Republic-Times coverage area displayed quality softball action this spring.

Here’s the 2022 Republic-Times All-Local Softball Team.

FIRST TEAM

Emma Schmidt, Gibault. Rightfully so, this senior-to-be received an all-state nod and tops our list after hitting .573 with a .672 on base percentage, five home runs, 22 RBIs, 26 runs and seven stolen bases. She’ll be a treat to watch for the Hawks in 2023.

Maddie Davis, Waterloo. A two-time all-stater, this graduating senior will play for Southwestern Illinois College. She led the Bulldogs in hitting at .462 with a .533 on base percentage, five home runs, nine doubles, 22 RBIs, 32 runs and eight stolen bases.

Karsen Jany, Columbia. This senior-to-be earned a place on the all-state team after hitting .460 with a .495 on base percentage, five homers, 29 RBIs, 29 runs and six stolen bases. Look for her to lead the Eagles again in 2023.

Brooke Miller, Valmeyer. She followed up her sensational freshman season with a super sophomore campaign in 2022, hitting .442 with seven home runs and 20 runs to go along with a 5-2 pitching mark and 2.32 ERA. With (hopefully) fewer rainouts in 2023, look for her numbers to soar even higher.

Mia Miller, Waterloo. A third team all-state selection, this junior-to-be recorded 168 strikeouts in 135-plus innings pitched while going 13-7 with a 2.22 ERA. Oh… and she also hit .383 with 19 RBIs.

Jaylyn Brister, Columbia. If you didn’t know who she was entering the 2022 season, you do by now. This junior-to-be earned all-state honors after hitting .430 with a .494 on base percentage, four homers, 12 doubles, 19 RBIs and 23 runs.

Markee Voelker, Valmeyer. She hit .438 with a .491 on base percentage, seven stolen bases and 11 runs. She’ll be a senior leader for the Pirates in 2023.

Jada Voelker, Waterloo. Another senior-to-be, she hit .429 with a .473 on base percentage and 22 RBIs. She also went 3-0 with a 2.86 ERA in the pitching circle.

Steffany Stansch, Dupo. Also a senior-to-be, she led the Tigers in hitting at .415 with a .500 on base percentage and seven stolen bases. She also finished with a 3.00 ERA in 84 innings pitched.

Kaitlyn Bearley, Columbia. The graduating senior will take her softball talents to Mississippi University for Women after hitting .387 with a .471 on base percentage, 21 RBIs and 25 runs.

SECOND TEAM

Emma Steibel, Gibault. This junior-to-be hit .400 with a .455 on base percentage and 15 RBIs while also performing well behind the plate.

Kylie Eschmann, Valmeyer. This senior-to-be hit .385 with four triples and 17 RBIs, providing further hope for success in 2023.

Sam Augustine, Columbia. She put together a strong freshman season for the Eagles, going 7-4 with a 1.91 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 66 innings pitched and also hitting .314 with a .427 on base percentage.

Kyann Prater, Dupo. She hit .366 with a .409 on base percentage with 10 runs and 12 stolen bases for the Tigers.

Libby Mesch, Gibault. This junior-to-be impressed at the plate this spring, hitting .396 with a .463 on base percentage and 17 RBIs.

Payton Similey, Valmeyer. Another solid junior-to-be, Similey hit .356 with five triples, 16 RBIs and 15 runs.

Elle van Breusegen, Columbia. The Eagles had another freshman shine this spring. She hit .341 and scored 24 runs with eight stolen bases.

Maddie Ehrhard, Dupo. She hit .341 with two home runs and 10 RBIs for the Tigers this spring.

Julia Foster, Columbia. This senior-to-be hit .340 and scored 16 runs in addition to going 4-4 as a pitcher with 51 strikeouts in 47 innings.

Emma Day, Waterloo. Also a senior-to-be, Day hit .310 with 19 RBIs and 19 runs for the Bulldogs.

SPECIAL MENTION

Raelynn Melching (Waterloo), Lyndsey Marquardt (Waterloo), Mia McSchooler (Valmeyer), Rylee Nagel (Gibault), Lilly Heck (Waterloo), Kate Lindhorst (Waterloo), Meredith Riedel (Columbia), Ella Riley (Columbia), Kaylyn Woods (Dupo), Abigail Francis (Dupo), Maddie Gummersheimer (Waterloo), Paige Froess (Columbia), Sarah Steibel (Gibault)