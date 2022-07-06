R-T All-Local Baseball Team 

Daniel Darin

With one local team placing third at state and two athletes earning all-state kudos, the Republic-Times coverage area once again showed off its high school baseball talent.

Here’s the Republic-Times All-Local Baseball Team for 2022.

FIRST TEAM

Daniel Darin, Gibault. A force on the plate and on the mound, this lefty received all-state recognition following an amazing junior season. Darin hit .452 with a .619 on base percentage, six home runs, 11 doubles, 39 RBIs and 38 runs and was 5-2 with a 2.68 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 47 innings pitched.

Dom Voegele, Columbia. Another senior-to-be, this tough righthander received all-state honors after leading the Eagles to a third place state finish. He led the team in hitting at .393 to go along with a .478 on base percentage, 14 doubles, five triples, three homers, 33 RBIs and 29 runs, and also went 9-3 on the mound with a 1.72 ERA and a whopping 113 strikeouts in 65 innings pitched.

Evan Davis, Waterloo. A third straight senior-to-be, Davis led the Bulldogs on offense by hitting .484 with a .550 on base percentage, 15 doubles, five triples, 28 RBIs, 23 runs and seven stolen bases. He also picked up three saves on the mound.

Kyle McConachie, Columbia. The second of several Eagles on this list from the state third place squad, McConachie finished a stellar prep high school baseball career by hitting .392 with a .459 on base percentage, 17 doubles, 43 runs and 16 RBIs. He’s committed to playing at Highland Community College in Kansas.

Kameron Hanvey, Gibault. This senior-to-be put together an impressive spring at the plate while also handling catching duties for the Hawks. He bats left and throws right, and hit .423 with a .585 on base percentage, 13 doubles, 45 runs, 33 RBIs and 23 stolen bases.

Logan Mueller, Columbia. A senior leader for the Eagles, the Quincy University commit hit .349 with a .437 on base percentage, five home runs, 30 RBIs and 23 runs while also going 6-1 with a 3.00 ERA in 56 innings pitched.

Alex Schreckenberg, Columbia. Yet another senior-to-be, he received all-conference recognition after hitting .377 with a .455 on base percentage, 23 runs and 24 RBIs. Look for even better numbers in 2023.

Hudson Blank, Gibault. A junior-to-be, Blank hit .360 with a .430 on base percentage, 28 RBIs, 27 runs and eight stolen bases. He helps form a solid returning crop of players for the Hawks in 2023.

Evan Rowe-Brown, Valmeyer. This graduating senior led the Pirates in hitting this spring at .356 with a .460 on base percentage and 16 RBIs. He also pitched well for Valmeyer.

Clay Juelfs, Valmeyer. Another graduating senior, Juelfs was a tough out. He hit .350 with a .402 on base percentage, 10 RBIs, 17 runs and eight stolen bases.

SECOND TEAM

Logan Stevens, Dupo. He led the Tigers in hitting at .382 with a .400 on base percentage and 12 stolen bases. He will return to lead Dupo in 2023.

Tyler Frierdich, Gibault. Perhaps a young star in the making, Frierdich hit .415 with a .493 on base percentage, 17 RBIs, 15 runs and eight stolen bases in his first varsity season.

Bryce Reese, Waterloo. In addition to solid work behind the plate as catcher for the Bulldogs, this senior-to-be hit .324 with a .415 on base percentage and 15 RBIs.

Lucas Riebeling, Columbia. A junior-to-be, Riebeling was an unstoppable force on the mound for the Eagles. He went 6-0 with a 0.69 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 30 and one-third innings pitched.

Elijah Miller, Valmeyer. This senior-to-be will return to lead the Pirates in 2023 after hitting .313 with a .412 on base percentage, 22 runs and 27 stolen bases. He also posted a 4.02 ERA in 31-plus innings pitched.

Drake Wittenbrink, Columbia. Yet another member of the Eagles on the list, Wittenbrink hit .311 with a .447 on base percentage and 17 RBIs. He’ll return in 2023 to improve on these numbers.

Nate Phillips, Waterloo. A junior-to-be, Phillips offered some hope for the future by hitting .308 with a .390 on base percentage and 14 runs in addition to going 4-4 as a pitcher with a 3.70 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 47-plus innings.

Brady Biffar, Gibault. Another junior-to-be, Biffar hit .305 with a .474 on base percentage and 23 runs in addition to going 2-2 on the mound with 45 strikeouts in 44 innings.

Jack Steckler, Columbia. He turned it on late to provide clutch postseason at-bats for the Eagles. This senior-to-be hit .299 with a .414 on base percentage, 32 runs and 14 stolen bases.

Chase Veto, Waterloo. This graduating senior turned in a fine spring, hitting .291 with a .440 on base percentage, 30 runs and 15 RBIs.

SPECIAL MENTION

Nathan Ticer (Dupo), Chance Hunter (Dupo), Jude Green (Gibault), Aidan Karsten (Waterloo), Ethan Horvath (Waterloo), Noah Meyers (Waterloo), Jake Steve (Columbia), Porter Fike (Columbia), Jordan McSchooler (Valmeyer), Ethan Rowe-Brown (Valmeyer)