R-T All-Local Girls Hoops Team

Gibault’s Ashlyn Wightman led the entire Republic-Times coverage area in scoring and blocked shots this season and finished her high school career as Gibault’s all-time leading rebounder.

With the high school girls basketball season recently coming to a close, now is a good time to recognize the solid contributions of many local girls hoopsters who starred for their respective schools this winter.

FIRST TEAM

Ashlyn Wightman, Gibault. This year’s R-T All-Local Girls Basketball Team is headed by Gibault’s all-time leading rebounder. Wightman, who recently signed to play at Illinois College upon her graduation this spring, led the Hawks at 14.8 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.65 blocks per game this season.

Maddie Davis, Gibault. Next on the list is Wightman’s teammate of three years. This junior point guard averaged 10.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.8 steals per game for the Hawks. She shot 34.5 percent from three-point range. With 177 assists this season, Davis set a new single-season record at Gibault. She needs just 49 next season to set a new career mark at the school.

Aubrey Hubbard, Waterloo. This senior led the Bulldogs in scoring at 9.3 points per game, including 41.3 percent shooting from three-point land and 88.5 percent from the free-throw line. She will play at Fontbonne University next season.

Octavia Heidelberg, Dupo. This sophomore led the Tigers at 11.8 points, 14.8 rebounds and 1.45 blocks per game while also averaging two steals per contest.

Taylor Holten, Columbia. A 5-foot-10 sophomore, Holten emerged as a leader for the Eagles. She averaged 8.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game and will look to improve on those numbers next season.

SECOND TEAM

Aryn Henke, Columbia. Injuries hampered this senior’s season, but she was still able to average 8.2 points, 2.6 assists and 2.11 steals per game for the Eagles.

Maddie Esmon, Dupo. Esmon put together a solid junior season, averaging 9.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.71 steals per game for the Tigers.

Nora Gum, Waterloo. The first of three freshmen to close out the second team, this 5-foot-9 forward averaged eight points and nearly six rebounds per game and shot 33.3 percent from three-point range.

Sam Lindhorst, Waterloo. A 5-foot-7 guard, this freshman showed raw talent while averaging 8.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.15 steals per game. She shot 32 percent from three-point range.

Karsen Jany, Columbia. Another freshman with a bright future, Jany averaged 8.3 points and 1.8 steals per game for the Eagles. She shot 32.2 percent from three-point range.

HONORABLE MENTION

Alexis Curtis (Dupo), Ella Bockhorn (Waterloo), Avrie Barthel (Columbia), Ali Scace (Waterloo), Emma Blaskiewicz (Gibault), Alexia Lewis (Dupo), Ava Khoury (Columbia), Sierra Hohnbaum (Valmeyer), Arianna Gibbs (Valmeyer), Lexi Davis (Valmeyer), Markee Voelker (Valmeyer), Melissa Bernal (Gibault)