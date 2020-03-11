R-T All-Local Boys Hoops Team

Jackson Holmes

The Republic-Times coverage area featured plenty of solid high school boys basketball talent on local courts this winter, with several of the top players being underclassmen.

Here’s this year’s Republic-Times All-Local Boys Basketball Team.

FIRST TEAM

Jackson Holmes, Columbia. This 6-foot-4 junior continued a steady run of hoops success for his family. Following in the footsteps of older brothers Jonny and Jordan, Jackson led the Eagles in scoring at 17 points per game, rebounding at nearly eight per game, and blocked shots with more than two per game this season.

Ty Lenhardt, Waterloo. A 6-foot-2 sophomore guard, Lenhardt led theBulldogs in scoring at 12.4 points per game to go along with 4.1 rebounds and 2.31 assists per contest. He shot 81 percent from three point range.

Jacob Rowold, Valmeyer. This junior led the Pirates in scoring at 14.1 points per game and shot 39 percent from three-point range. He also averaged 3.7 rebounds per game this season.

Kameron Hanvey, Gibault. The Hawks endured a tough season, but the future looks bright thanks to this freshman. He averaged 10 points, four rebounds and 1.55 steals per game.

Riley McCarthy, Valmeyer. A senior leader for the Pirates, the versatile McCarthy averaged 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.54 assists and 1.2 steals per game for the season.

SECOND TEAM

Austin Balabas, Waterloo. A senior leader for the Bulldogs, Balabas averaged 9.2 points per game and shot 48.3 percent from the three-point line.

Jacob O’Connor, Columbia. This senior provided steady production for the Eagles this season, averaging 8.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per contest.

Ian Schrader, Waterloo. A 6-foot-3 sophomore guard, Schrader averaged nearly nine points per game thsi season to go along with four rebounds and 2.24 assists per game.

Dustin Crawford, Waterloo. A multi-sport standout for the Bulldogs, this 6-foot-3 junior averaged 8.6 points and five rebounds to go along with more than a block and a steal per game.

Gavin Kohnz, Gibault. A senior leader for the Hawks, Kohnz was tough on defense and averaged 7.3 points per game to go along with a team-leading 2.41 assists per contest. He shot 32 percent from three-point range.

HONORABLE MENTION

Philip Reinhardt (Valmeyer), Jonah James (Columbia), Tyler Touchette (Dupo), Isiah Campbell (Waterloo), Sam Horner (Columbia), Nic Horner (Columbia), Ryan Bollinger (Gibault), Max Kostelac (Gibault), Henry Weber (Valmeyer), Chase Mantz (Dupo), Kyle Yancy (Dupo), Will Simonton (Gibault), Freddie McMahon (Dupo), Kaleb Grohmann (Gibault), Nixon Hergenroeder (Waterloo)