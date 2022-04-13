R-T All-Local Girls Hoops Team

Norah Gum

The high school girls basketball season was fun to watch this fall in the local area, and all signs point to even more excitement in the future.

The talent was so solid at the top that there were six players chosen for the first team.

Here’s the R-T All-Local Girls Basketball Team for the 2021-22 season.

FIRST TEAM

Norah Gum, Waterloo. An obvious choice to lead the way, Gum received Associated Press all-state recognition after averaging 18.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.26 steals and 1.26 blocks. She shot 78.6 percent from the free-throw line. The 6-foot-tall junior is ready to go out with a band for the Bulldogs next season.

Octavia Heidelberg, Dupo. This tall senior led the Tigers to success this winter, averaging 16.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and 3.10 blocks per season.

Kailynne Small, Gibault. A sophomore, Small was large for the Hawks this season. She averaged about 16 points, more than eight rebounds, nearly three steals and more than 2.5 blocks per game.

Brooke Miller, Valmeyer. Another athletic sophomore, Miller averaged 14.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.76 blocks per game to lead the Pirates.

Karsen Jany, Columbia. A 5-foot-9 junior, Jany led the Eagles by averaging 13.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. She’ll return to anchor CHS hoops next season.

Sam Lindhorst, Waterloo. This 5-foot-10 junior stuffed the stat sheet for the Bulldogs this winter, averaging 13.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.87 assists and 3.47 steals per game. She’s trending for a fine finish next season.

SECOND TEAM

Jordan Holten, Columbia. The future of the Eagles is strong with this 5-foot-10 freshman. She averaged 10.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Kierstin Miller, Valmeyer. A sophomore, Miller averaged 8.1 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.28 assists per game.

Alexis Curtis, Dupo. This senior was solid for the Tigers, averaging 9.6 points, 2.47 assists and 2.3 steals per game this winter.

Taylor Holten, Columbia. Another solid senior, this 6-footer averaged 8.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game for the Eagles.

Liv Colson, Waterloo. A 5-foot-9 sophomore, Colson made an impact for the Bulldogs. She averaged 7.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.84 steals per game.

HONORABLE MENTION

Bri Baldridge (Gibault), Alexia Lewis (Dupo), Sam Schmuke (Columbia), Ariana Gibbs (Valmeyer), Ellie Schwehr (Waterloo), Emma Schmidt (Gibault), Kristin Smith (Waterloo)