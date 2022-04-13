All-Local Boys Hoops Team

Dylan Murphy

The Republic-Times coverage area was blessed with high school boys basketball talent this winter, as two players earned all-state accolades, one team captured a regional crown and three teams posted winning records.

Here’s the R-T’s All-Local Boys Basketball Team for the 2021-22 season.

FIRST TEAM

Ty Lenhardt, Waterloo. A four-year starter for the Bulldogs, this 6-foot-3 senior guard finished as the second-leading scorer in school history. Lenhardt, who will hoop it up at Illinois College upon his graduation this spring, averaged 16.1 points and 2.63 assists per game this season.

Dylan Murphy, Columbia. A 6-foot-6 junior, Murphy received all-state recognition from the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association after averaging 15.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. He shot 79.3 percent from free-throw range.

Kaden Augustine, Gibault. Another local with IBCA all-state kudos, this 6-foot-tall junior led the Hawks in scoring at 14.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. He shot 39.6 percent from three-point range.

Alex Stell, Waterloo. This 6-foot-8 freshman made a strong varsity hoops debut this winter. Stell averaged 8.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.53 blocks per game, and provides the Bulldogs with a strong foundation going forward.

Kameron Hanvey, Gibault. A 5-foot-10 junior, Hanvey has been solid for the Hawks since his freshman year. In addition to providing solid defense, Hanvey averaged nearly 10 points, 2.10 assists and 2.33 steals per game as Gibault won a regional title.

SECOND TEAM

Logan Calvert, Waterloo. This senior was a key part of a Bulldogs squad that won 18 games this season. At 6-foot-5, Calvert averaged 11.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Jack Steckler, Columbia. Following a stellar showing on the soccer pitch in the fall, this 6-foot-1 junior provided an offensive spark for the Eagles on the hardwood. He averaged 10.2 points per game and shot 80.6 percent from the free-throw line.

Sam Donald, Columbia.

A 6-foot-6 freshman with outside shooting touch, Donald looks to be a key piece of the future for the Eagles. He averaged 9.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.41 assists this season and shot 39.2 percent from three-point range.

Glenn Powers, Columbia. A gutsy 6-foot-2 senior guard, Powers will take his talents to Millikin University next season. He averaged 9.5 points, 2.55 assists and 1.55 steals per game for the Eagles.

Jude Green, Gibault. A 6-foot-3 senior, Green was an essential part of the Hawks’ success. He averaged 7.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.37 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

HONORABLE MENTION

Ian Schrader (Waterloo), Chase Mantz (Dupo), Jordan McSchooler (Valmeyer), Dominic Voegele (Columbia), Nate Ticer (Dupo), Ian Bollinger (Gibault), Vincent Oggero (Valmeyer), Harry Miller (Valmeyer), AJ Williams (Dupo), Elijah Miller (Valmeyer)